Liverpool are now set to complete the signing of Chelsea youngster Rio Ngumoha as The Athletic's James Pearce confirms the 15-year-old has accepted an offer to move to Anfield.

Although the Merseyside outfit will be hoping to bring in new additions this summer that have an immediate impact on the first-team squad, but adding young talents from around Europe can be hugely beneficial. Signing players on minimal fees who have the potential to grow into future stars can save clubs a lot of money in the long run.

Ngumoha's contract at Chelsea is expiring this summer, and Liverpool appear to have stolen a march by securing his signature, meaning he will leave Stamford Bridge.

Rio Ngumoha Close to Liverpool Move

He's agreed to join the Reds after leaving Chelsea

According to Pearce from The Athletic, Liverpool are now set to sign Ngumoha from Chelsea after the 15-year-old accepted a scholarship offer to move to Anfield...

"Signing England youth international Rio Ngumoha from Chelsea is a major coup for Liverpool. Pathway available for young players at #LFC key to his decision having seen the opportunities given to likes of Quansah, Bradley, Danns, Clark and Koumas etc."

The full report on The Athletic confirms that his move is subject to Premier League approval, and Ngumoha will initially link up with the Liverpool U18 squad. The England youth international has regularly featured for Chelsea's U18 side, despite still being just 15 years old.

Italian reporter Fabrizio Romano recently suggested that Liverpool were closing in on the signing of Ngumoha, and the Reds are willing to break their academy wage structure in order to convince him to sign on the dotted line at Anfield.

Ngumoha received the honour of being named the player of the tournament when the Chelsea Under-16 team clinched the national title in October. Following this achievement, in January, he was given the opportunity to make his debut with the Chelsea Under-21 team, a testament to his impressive progress.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rio Ngumoha averaged 12.91 dribbles per 90 with a 63.6% completion rate for England's U16 side, while also averaging 0.84 goals and assists per 90 minutes.

Liverpool Could Move to Sign Joao Gomes

They are one of the sides keen on the Wolves man

Journalist Ben Jacobs has recently claimed that Liverpool are one of the sides who are interested in signing Wolverhampton Wanderers midfielder Joao Gomes. The respected reporter has suggested that signing a midfielder might not be an immediate priority for the Reds, but a move to bring Gomes to Anfield could be one to watch.

“Midfield is not as high on their list of priorities as a centre-back and wide player. But, I don’t think we can entirely rule it out and Liverpool really like Joao Gomes as well, so that could be one to watch in the coming months. But for now, midfield is not the priority.”

All stats courtesy of Bence Bocsak