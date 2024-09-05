Liverpool have completed the signing of former Chelsea youngster Rio Ngumoha, and John Terry has provided a glowing reference on the talented star.

Terry is currently a coach in the Chelsea academy and would have worked closely with Ngumoha before he departed Stamford Bridge. The young forward is widely regarded as one of the brightest talents in England at the moment, and Liverpool have swooped in and secured his signature.

Ngumoha's contract expired during the summer, and after a long process to go through the Premier League's process of signing an academy product, the transfer to Liverpool has been officially confirmed.

Ngumoha a 'Top Player' Says Terry

Glowing praise from the Chelsea coach

Reacting on Instagram, Chelsea coach Terry has lavished praise on Ngumoha, who he would have previously worked with when the youngster was still at Stamford Bridge...

"This boy is and will be a top top player."

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently confirmed that Liverpool completed the Premier League's five-step investigation process for Ngumoha to join the club. It's a done deal, with the 2008-born star now pictured holding the famous Red shirt with his move officially complete.

It was previously reported that Ngumoha decided to move to Anfield due to the pathway available for young players, having seen the likes of Jarell Quansah, Conor Bradley, and Jayden Danns emerge. The 16-year-old will initially link up with Liverpool's U18 squad, the same level he regularly featured at during his time at Chelsea.

Ngumoha impressed during his time at Stamford Bridge, winning the player of the tournament award when the Chelsea U16 side clinched the national title. The young star even played for the U21 team at Chelsea despite being just 15 years old at the time.

The Athletic recently reported that a compensation package is yet to be agreed between Liverpool and Chelsea, with a tribunal likely required to decide the final figure. The report claims that the Merseyside club regard Ngumoha's decision to make the move to Anfield as a 'major coup' due to his talent and potential.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Rio Ngumoha averaged 12.91 dribbles per 90 with a 63.6% completion rate for England's U16 side, while also averaging 0.84 goals and assists per 90 minutes.

