Highlights The new "Dynamic Kickoff" format aims to increase kickoff returns while reducing injuries and had an 86% return rate at the Hall of Fame Game.

Davis Mills impressed as a solid backup QB for the Texans, showing mobility and experience.

Collin Johnson stood out for the Bears by making impressive catches and staking his claim for a WR roster spot.

Fans waited half a year for the return of NFL football, and for two quarters and a bit during the Hall of Fame Game, they got what they'd been yearning for—before the Ohio weather put a stop to that, ending the game prior to the start of the fourth quarter.

While we didn't see any starters for either the Houston Texans or Chicago Bears, we did see some young players show up and show out, while others dug themselves an even deeper hole in the depth chart.

Specifically, Chicago's Dante Pettis raised questions about his ability as a punt returner after muffing one, Houston's John Metchie III was nearly invisible despite this being an opportunity for him to fight for the WR4 role, and the Ohio weather did nothing to help its rep either.

But, let's focus on the positives. Below, we analyze a few players (and a rule change) that raised their stock following the shortened Hall of Fame Game, which was won by the Bears by a score of 21-17, after going down 10-0 early.

Risers During Hall of Fame Game

A pair of Bears put on a show while a new rule change was introduced

There is not generally much to glean in terms of team quality during the preseason, but there is much we can learn from the individual performances of the players looking to cement their spot on the final 53-man roster come September. Not to mention the debut of a much-anticipated rule change.

New "Dynamic Kickoff" Format

Kickoffs have become a formality in recent years, with returns at an all-time low in 2023 as just 27 percent of kickoffs were returned. The reduction in kickoff returns was the league's goal, as the kickoff is one of the most injury-inducing plays in the sport.

However, the lack of returns also sapped games of some of their excitement. The new XFL-style "Dynamic Kickoff", which was introduced in the Hall of Fame Game, looks to fix those issues.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Touchbacks on kickoffs occurred at about a 41 percent rate back in 2011, but by 2020, they had risen to 61 percent, and up above 70 percent in 2023. With 86 percent of kickoffs returned during the Hall of Fame Game, it seems the NFL might have found a solution to its kickoff problem. Thanks, XFL.

The kicker lining up solo at his own 35, the returner inside his own 20 on the other end, and the rest of the players lining up opposite one another between the returning team's 30 and 40-yard lines. This has the stated goal of increasing kickoff returns while maintaining the reduction in kickoff injuries the league has seen in recent years.

Devin Hester, who this weekend will be the first player to be inducted into the Hall of Fame primarily as a kick returner, was still unsure about the new format after watching the first few. Hester's hesitation in praising the new style likely stemmed from the fact that the longest return of the night was just 31 yards.

There were no show-stopping kickoff returns, but that was never the point: the point was to get a lower percentage of touchbacks and a higher percentage of returns on kickoffs.

In that, they succeeded massively. There were seven kickoffs during the game, and six of them were returned, for an 86 percent return rate. Those are some darn good early returns for the competition committee that approved this change.

Davis Mills & Brett Rypien make their cases for QB2

Davis Mills is one of the more solid backup QBs in the league. He started 26 games in his first two seasons, and while he didn't win a lot of those contests, his mobility and experience make him as good a plug and play backup as there is in the league.

He continued to show that in Canton, leading the Texans out of the gate on a methodical 13-play, 74-yard touchdown drive. Mills ended up finishing his day going 10-for-13 for 102 yards and a TD before giving way to veteran Case Keenum, who was also solid, but didn't pop off the screen quite like Mills.

While his passing stats were great, one moment that won't show up on the box score for Mills came near the end of the first quarter, when he rolled out off of play-action, only to see a defensive end bearing down on him unblocked. No matter. Mills gave the big man a little shimmy, and sent him crumpling to the turf. Mills, with the defender's ankles in tow, then launched a beauty down the field for a 30-yard gain.

Mills vs. Rypien Stats Category Mills Rypien Yards 102 166 TD 1 3 Completion % 76.9 73.3 Yards/Attempt 7.8 11.1 Passer Rating 124.5 148.9

Across the way, Chicago's starter, Tyson Bagent, didn't see much run, throwing just three passes before ceding his place to Brett Rypien. Both Bagent and Rypien started games due to injuries last year, and neither was all that impressive. Rypien was especially bad, and he did his best to make people forget about his awful Week 9 start last year with his Hall of Fame Game performance.

Rypien was unflappable on the day, completing 11 of 15 passes for 166 yards and three touchdown passes. If he keeps this up, Bagent might have to start worrying about losing his QB2 spot in the Bears' QB hierarchy.

Collin Johnson stakes his claim for Chicago

Two of those three Rypien TD tosses landed in the mitts of Collin Johnson, a veteran trying to grab one of the few remaining roster spots in Chicago's stacked WR room. Johnson was targeted a game-high six times, and he came down with three of them.

Two were easy TD grabs where his route-running and Houston's backup defense did the heavy-lifting, while his other grab, a 27-yarder, was an acrobatic display on the sidelines. He nearly did the exact same thing later in the game, only for the play to be overturned after it was revealed he didn't secure possession through the ground.

Johnson led all receivers with 56 yards, and he needed it, because he's way down on the depth chart right now. He's going to have a tough time climbing out of the hole he's in on Chicago's depth chart, but if he keeps scoring and completing Cirque du Soleil-type grabs, he could sneak in as the WR5.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.