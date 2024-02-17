Highlights Pistons believe in Ivey: recent changes have unlocked his play.

This season has been one to forget for the Detroit Pistons, but there has been one bright spot, specifically as of late, coming from their former fifth overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, Jaden Ivey. Despite notching the NBA record for the most consecutive losses at 28 games in a row earlier in the season, the Pistons have played relatively competent basketball as of late. So far in February, the Pistons hold a record of 2-6 and have been competitive in the final stretch in all but three of those games. A large testament to this recent improvement is the unlocked play of Ivey.

In addition to unlocking Ivey, Detroit made some big changes at the trade deadline. They moved on from Bojan Bogdanovic and Alec Burks, which was a big shape-up to the roster, but arguably the most important move was the decision to release guard Killian Hayes.

Monty Williams, currently in his first year as head coach of the Pistons, elected to start Hayes over Ivey for much of the season. That decision puzzled many considering Ivey is fresh off an impressive rookie campaign, where he undoubtedly outplayed Hayes in every aspect. The lack of consistent minutes derailed Ivey's productivity early on until Cade Cunningham missed some time with a left knee strain injury.

Since the turn of the calendar year, Ivey has been sensational. He's started in every game thus far and has impacted the game tremendously. Whenever Ivey is on the court, the Pistons play amazing basketball.

Jaden Ivey's Impact on the Pistons this season Stats Ivey Efficiency Differential +4.3 Points Per 100 Possessions +4.0 Expected Wins +8 eFG% +1.5

Of all players who have played over 1300 minutes for the Pistons, Ivey has the team's greatest on/off numbers. His level of play was making waves through the organization and the league, but there was one performance that solidified his skill.

Ivey broke out against the Kings

He scored 37 points in the Pistons' victory

The Pistons were set to play their first game of the West Coast road trip against the Sacramento Kings. It was revealed shortly before the game that the team would be without Cunningham. A blowout loss was to be expected from the Pistons. However, Ivey had different plans. In easily his best game in the NBA, Ivey was the best player on the court. He showed no shades of a second-year player and more like a seasoned veteran.

“I think I’m starting to figure out the pace of the game, you know, how I want to affect the game in different ways offensively and defensively. Just my speed, utilizing my God-given gifts.”-Ivey after the game

Jaden Ivey's Performance against the Kings Stats On the Season Against Kings Usage Rate 24.8% 35.5% Assist % 18.7% 35% PTS 15.3 37 REB 3.7 6 3PM 1.6 5

On the season, Ivey finds the most success when he's attacking the rim, with 39 percent of his field goal attempts coming within the restricted area. Detroit has found plenty of success when Ivey is going downhill attacking the basket, as he's been fouled 54 times on 197 field goals attempted in the paint, shooting 62 percent on those shots. During the game against the Kings, Ivey used his athletic advantage against any player who stood in front of him.

Young players typically play using their talent in their early years before developing the IQ to exploit different matchups to their advantage. However, Ivey has already displayed maturity within his game, despite being a part of a team that has been on the wrong side of history. Sacramento ranks among the top 10 in the league in defense at the rim, holding opponents to 65.2 percent shooting on those attempts. Although Ivey's game is predicated on getting to the basket, he was aware of Sacramento's weak spots and exploited them effectively.

The Kings are one of the worst teams at defending short mid-range shots (within 4-14 feet). Kings head coach, Mike Brown, loves to play Domantas Sabonis in deep drop coverage, leaving the mid-range area open. The second-highest percentage of Ivey's shots came from that short mid-range at 28 percent, which he converted on 43 percent of those shots. The consistency of his jump shot was a question mark coming out of college, but in the past couple of weeks, Ivey has proven that his shooting ability is not just a simple hot streak.

“Yeah [I can keep it up]. Obviously, I put a lot of work in…I just have to continue to stay with it, and keep working on it, I think it’s really helping."-Ivey at Rising Stars practice on if he can continue his hot shooting.

Jaden Ivey was recognized as a Rising Star

Ivey's success has resulted in an invite to All-Star Weekend

The NBA has reached its checkpoint mark of the season, the All-Star break, and although this is a time for entertainment for the fans, it's a time to acknowledge the best talent within the league. Friday night kicked off the festivities with the Panini Rising Stars game and Ivey was among the young prospects selected to participate.

He took part in the game during his rookie season and helped lead Team Pau to victory. This year he had the privilege of playing under WNBA legend, Tamika Catchings, who is also a very close figure in his life. In the limited minutes he played, he put on a show for the crowd in Indiana.

Jaden Ivey Rising Stars stats PTS 8 REB 3 STL 4 FG% 57.1

Unfortunately, Team Tamika would be eliminated by the eventual tournament champion, Team Jalen. However, Ivey was able to still provide a memorable performance in a back-and-forth matchup with Indiana Pacers guard, Benedict Mathurin.

It is clear that the Pistons won't be playing for anything other than draft odds for the rest of the season. However, building winning habits is important for a young team that is aiming to be competitive in the league soon. Cade Cunningham had a lot on his plate as the go-to player for Detroit, but with the emergence of Jaden Ivey, the future looks bright for the Pistons.