Highlights Mathurin's MVP performance in Rising Stars game showcased his competitiveness and exceptional scoring ability to NBA fans.

Despite flying under the radar in Indiana, Mathurin's talent as a rising star is undeniable and on full display.

As a top reserve for the Pacers, Mathurin's confidence, skills, and future potential make him a standout player to watch in the league.

Indiana Pacers sophomore shooting guard Bennedict Mathurin took home MVP honors in the Rising Stars game to kick off the 2024 All-Star weekend. Playing in front of his home crowd in the Hoosier state, Mathurin dazzled fans with 18 points in the first match of the competition and helped push his team to an eventual victory in the next round.

Anyone who has followed the Pacers over the last couple of seasons can easily attest to Mathurin's competitiveness and overall skill level as a scorer.

A frontrunner for Rookie of the Year during the first part of last season, it didn't take long for the Montreal native to prove he belongs at the NBA level. Mathurin may fly under the radar in Indiana, but there's no questioning his place as one of the NBA's most talented up-and-comers.

Mathurin's 2024 Rising Stars performance was sublime

Mathurin accounted for a third of his team's overall points (22 of 66) in the entire competition

From the moment action started in the first matchup of the Rising Stars game, Mathurin had a different energy than the rest of his peers. Representing Indiana and playing for Team Jalen Rose, a former Pacer himself, Mathurin wanted nothing more than to put on a show for the fans.

He was aggressive out the gate and quickly scored a few baskets, resulting in an early advantage for Team Jalen. One of his highlights included a slick, behind-the-back layup that he converted, in stride, on the break. Once that went in, it was clear Mathurin was in for a special night.

As the first game went along, he maintained the same enthusiasm and even engaged in a friendly back-and-forth with Central Division rival Jaden Ivey of the Detroit Pistons. Every time they were matched up, Mathurin went full throttle—he drew some fouls, converted some tough shots and even made a couple of nice feeds to teammates.

Rising Stars MVPs – Recent History Year MVP Winner 2017 Jamal Murray 2018 Bogdan Bogdanović 2019 Kyle Kuzma 2020 Miles Bridges 2022 Cade Cunnigham 2023 Jose Alvarado 2024 Bennedict Mathurin

In each situation, he truly feels he has the advantage over his opponent—the Rising Stars game was no different. After a flurry of buckets late in the first contest, including a pull-up three to get closer to the target score of 40 points, Mathurin received MVP chants when he was at the free throw line.

To close things out, he iced the game with a tough, contested midrange jumper. His ability to take over the game was on full display. And even though he only scored 4 of Team Jalen's 25 points in the final game, Mathurin's MVP status was all but solidified at that point. His 18-point outburst in the first round was more than enough to seal the deal. For those who haven't seen the Pacers much this season, it was the perfect introduction on a national stage: a true, rising star was born.

Mathurin has made an impact with the Pacers

He's excelled in a Sixth Man role in two seasons

Mathurin has a valid claim as one of the game's most undervalued players at any position. His ability as a shot-maker is only rivaled by those who are either more seasoned or are in situations with more opportunities to showcase their skills on a nightly basis.

Though he's an integral part of a Pacers team that's fighting for homecourt advantage in the 2024 playoffs, Mathurin has a few more gears to reach before he truly realizes his potential in the NBA. His game is defined by a level of self-assuredness that's backed by actual production on the court.

He always plays with a proverbial chip on his shoulder, but when placed in the right situation to succeed, he has upside as a go-to threat that can explode for upwards of 20-25 points. Pacers Coach Rick Carlisle primarily uses Mathurin off the bench, a role he's grown accustomed to after some success as a starter during his rookie season.

Bennedict Mathurin Splits – 2023-24 PPG APG FG% As Starter 14.9 2.5 45.9 As Reserve 13.8 1.6 44.6 30+ Minutes Played 25.2 2.7 56.4 20–29 Minutes Played 12.4 1.8 40.9

Since moving to the second unit, he's established himself as a top reserve who's relied upon for 14–15 points despite playing just over 25 minutes per contest.

Maybe Mathurin's reserve status is a reason behind his relative anonymity among some fans, but it's time to consider him as one of the faces of Indiana basketball for the foreseeable future. In time, a backcourt featuring both him and All-Star starter Tyrese Haliburton could be viewed as one of the league's most elite combinations.

Winning the Rising Stars MVP is generally an indicator of future success, especially for someone whose demeanor is predicated on confidence. When he's feeling it, it's hard to contain Mathurin's drives to the rim, sidestep and pull-up jumpers, outside shots, and finishing prowess in transition.

All of that adds up to a style that will be effective down the line. It's time for the rest of the league to recognize his talent—if Indiana makes some noise in the postseason, Mathurin will likely be a primary reason behind it. At that point, his Rising Stars MVP trophy will be viewed as the unofficial stepping stone to an impressive career.

While the 2022 NBA Draft produced the likes of Paolo Banchero and Chet Holmgren, Mathurin's talent deserves a similar amount of attention in the long run. Don't be surprised to see him graduate to the all-star game on Sunday night within a few seasons.