Highlights Tracy Cortez aims for greatness in her UFC fight against Rose Namajunas.

She is eager to become the face of women's MMA, following in the footsteps of Ronda Rousey.

Defeating Namajunas on Saturday could open doors for Cortez, who remains undefeated in the UFC.

UFC flyweight Tracy Cortez is one of MMA's brightest stars who can take over as the face of WMMA, starting with the biggest win of her career should she get past the former UFC strawweight champion Rose Namajunas on Saturday. Cortez is Namajunas in her backyard of Denver, in her first UFC five-round main event fight.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Cortez talked about the mindset of taking this fight on short-notice and what it would mean to her to be a champion, but, more significantly, to be the face of women’s Mixed Martial Arts.

Related 8 Best UFC Fighters to Compete at the Olympics A list of some of the greatest UFC fighters to have competed in the Olympic Games throughout their career

Cortez 'Would Love' to be The Face of Women's MMA

'I aim for greatness'

"Oh, man. I would love to do all that. I mean, as an athlete, as a competitor, as a professional, that holds themselves to a high standard, I aim for greatness."

Cortez continued: "I'm aiming for greatness, and this is, for me, the gateway to that path, and I know what's at stake here, and I know what could come after this, and I'm just really, really excited, but I'm also not getting ahead of myself, I'm just staying focused, and I'm staying in this fight for right now, but I'm not blind, I could see it, I know what it is."

Notable female fighters that have laid the groundwork for athletes like Cortez and other young fighters are Ronda Rousey, Gina Cirano and Joanna Jedrzejczyk. 'Rowdy' Rousey has remained in the public eye since leaving MMA back in 2016 as she’s been performing in the WWE. Rousey, a former Olympic bronze medalist judoka, has been in the spotlight since becoming a UFC champion in 2013, which led to crossover opportunities in movies and video games:

Cortez remains undefeated in the UFC at 5-0. Also, a fun fact about her resume is that, right before joining the UFC, the Arizona native beat Erin Blanchfield, who is currently ranked third in the flyweight division.

Date Event Opponent Result 16 September 2023 UFC Fight Night Jasmine Jasudavicius (W) Unanimous-Decision 7 May 2022 UFC 274 Melissa Gatto (W) Split-Decision 17 April 2021 UFC Fight Night Justine Kish (W) Unanimous-Decision 11 October 2020 UFC Fight Night Stephanie Egger (W) Unanimous-Decision 16 November 2019 UFC Fight Night Vanessa Melo (W) Unanimous-Decision

-220 Rose Namajunas vs +175 Tracy Cortez

The five-round fight between Namajunas and Cortez will be a big test for both fighters to prove themselves to the doubters, but most importantly, themselves. Namajunas is still fighting off the critics who don’t understand why she moved up 10 pounds from a division where she was a champion. For Cortez, it’s now or never to show that she deserves to be in the conversation with the other top of the 125-pounders.

Strategically, Namajunas is one of the most well-rounded fighters in the sport. She can flourish wherever is demanded. Namajunas’ biggest concern has always been where her mind is at. If ‘Thug Rose’ is locked in, it will be a long night at the office for her opponent, but if Namajunas has any inkling of doubt in the back of her head, it could mean Cortez gets the breakthrough opportunity she’s been dreaming of.