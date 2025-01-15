Summary CM Punk is back in the WWE and remains a top superstar after a decade.

Rising WWE star Karrion Kross hints at wanting to work with CM Punk for a storyline.

Kross could benefit from a feud with Punk like Bronson Reed did with Seth Rollins.

A decade removed from the spotlight did not stop CM Punk from remaining one of the most popular wrestlers in the world. It's still surreal to see the controversial superstar back in the WWE , considering he had such an ugly split with them in 2014. Fast-forward to 2025, after hell froze over at Survivor Series 2023 , the Chicago-native once again finds himself in the thick of the main event scene as one of the top superstars in the company. Punk's starpower can certainly help elevate up-and-coming talent in the company. Whoever gets featured in a program with him will greatly benefit.

Currently, Punk is on a mission to fulfill his dream of finally main eventing WrestleMania. Moreover, he does not appear to be done with Seth Rollins and Drew McIntyre . However, a rising WWE superstar has his sights set on eventually working a story with CM Punk, and that's Karrion Kross.

Karrion Kross Shoots His Shot at CM Punk

"Eventually, it's going to be clobbering time."

Karrion Kross recently appeared on the Busted Open Radio podcast and was asked if there is someone on the WWE roster he'd have the "perfect" story with. With a wry smile, the Final Testament leader left it with a short and simple "yes." The hosts, Dave LaGreca and Bully Ray, egged him on to expound. But Kross was hesitant to outright give the name. After a friendly back-and-forth with the hosts, Kross left it with a rather obvious hint.

"I want everybody to keep their eyes on the clock, because eventually it's going to be clobbering time." - Karrion Kross

It's hard to blame Karrion Kross for wanting to work with CM Punk. He is, as he says, the "best in the world." Kross would get a major rub in sharing the spotlight with the Second City Saint.

While CM Punk is firmly in the main event scene, Karrion Kross is busy carving his own path on Monday Night Raw as the leader of the fearsome faction, The Final Testament. The 39-year-old has previously struggled to find his niche in the WWE. But over the past months, Kross has begun to pick up steam with his dark and deceptive character. His most recent feud with the Wyatt Sicks unveiled a new layer to his persona and has showcased his terrific promo skills.

CM Punk and Karrion Kross' paths will likely not cross in the near future. Punk still has some unfinished business with Drew McIntyre and Seth Rollins, and seeds were also planted for a potential feud with Roman Reigns . Kross, meanwhile, could now be targeting Sami Zayn after this past week's RAW.

We've seen what working with Seth Rollins has done for 'Big' Bronson Reed. Though Reed is out with an injury right now, the Auszilla has established himself as a legitimate monster in the WWE. Karrion Kross could receive the same benefit if he gets into a hot feud with CM Punk.