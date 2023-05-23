The Monaco Grand Prix takes place this weekend as one of the most famous races in motorsport returns for another year.

The racing might not always be an absolute classic around the streets of the principality but there is no doubting that very few sporting spectacles match it for excitement when it comes to seeing some of the best drivers in the world threading their way around the track at high speed, just inches from the wall.

Indeed, we can expect more of the same this weekend but will there be added spice thrown in from the weather? The chance of rain is currently looking slight at best.

As things stand, Friday is the day where we could see rain most likely hitting the circuit, with a 40% chance of showers during the day as practice takes place across two sessions.

The days of F1 practice taking place on Thursday in Monaco are over, and instead all will be looking to the skies on Friday to see if their weekend is going to start in challenging circumstances.

As for Saturday, and the most important qualifying session of the season given the nature of the track for race day, there's a reduced chance of rain at 25%, whilst GP day has a chance of 20% rain, which is the smallest value for the weekend.

Of course, it can change and there is rain and storms forecast to be in the area over the coming days, so there's still a chance we'll see the drivers taking on the ultimate challenge of driving in the wet around Monte-Carlo - albeit a slim one as things stand.

Indeed, it currently seems as though the chance for rain over the weekend is similar to the Miami GP earlier on in the month, and we of course ended up with no rain during any session in Florida, though there were showers overnight.

After heavy rain and devastating floods prevented the Imola GP going ahead, though, having a dry weekend without issue might well be welcomed by all of the drivers and teams, especially when this race arguably above all others challenges them the most.