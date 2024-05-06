Highlights The Colts took risks in this draft but have the roster ready to take the next step.

The addition of Laiatu Latu could provide an already impressive defense with a star centerpiece.

Plugging Adonai Mitchell into the offense should help the passing game with another outside receiving threat.

After selecting Anthony Richardson in the first round last year and hiring Shane Steichen as head coach, the Indianapolis Colts knew they were starting their path towards competing, but after a 9-8 season that saw them fall a dropped pass from Tyler Goodson away from the playoffs, it was clear this team was ready to take the next step in 2024, so this offseason would be important.

In an interview with AFC executives, The Athletic asked about the Colts' draft strategy in 2024. One rival exec said that while the Colts had a "pretty solid roster", they needed some "difference makers", which forced the Indy front office to away from what they usually do, which is play it safe. The exec continued:

They took risks with big upside. Latu has Joey Bosa-like hand usage and the best tape of any edge rusher in the draft, but the neck is a concern. AD Mitchell is as gifted as the top three wideouts even, but there were some concerns. On paper, Indy got tremendously better.

With a draft class that is capable of making some big contributions right away, general manager Chris Ballard and the Colts are hoping that they can take the next step as soon as 2024. So, taking a closer look at their new incoming talent, what type of jump can we expect from Indianapolis this season?

Potential Rookie Impact

Could Latu & Mitchell elevate their respective units?

While the Colts defense was solid in 2023, there are many who felt the unit lacked a difference-maker to take it to the next level. So, when the team was on the clock with the 15th overall pick and no defensive prospects had come off of the board yet, they decided to take one of the most productive pass rushers in college football and selected UCLA's Laiatu Latu.

Latu has some of the best technique off the edge in the class, and it allows him to fire off of the line at the snap and use his hands and power to consistently beat his blocker and find his way into the backfield.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The Colts were top-five in the NFL for sacks in 2023 (51), but not a single player on the team reached double-digits, which supports the notion that Indy was one elite edge rusher from creating one of the best defensive fronts in football.

Adding someone as impactful as Latu should have them competing for the league-lead in sacks, with the UCLA product routinely leading the way.

However, the risk surrounding him comes from the fact that he was forced to retire while playing at the University of Washington due to a neck injury he suffered in practice in 2021. If injury issues start to flare up again, his availability will be limited, and his impact will be stunted.

In the second round, the team also went out on a limb, selecting Texas wideout Adonai Mitchell to play opposite Michael Pittman Jr. The Longhorns' receiver possesses a great frame, tremendous athleticism, and wonderful body control that had him being discussed as one of the top receivers in this class.

While Mitchell has plenty of upside, there were rumors that started to spread about the 21-year-old surrounding his character, that painted him as a prospect who may have issues with dedication and staying out of trouble. Ballard was asked about those rumors after drafting Mitchell with the 52nd overall pick, and he sounded off about that speculation.

With Alec Pierce and Josh Downs rounding out the receiving unit, Mitchell will have time to grow into his role. However, the sooner he can become a full-time contributor, the better.

The team had seven additional picks in the draft where they made some quality additions, helping add depth around their roster, and with prospects such as Matt Goncalves (Pittsburgh OT), and Jaylon Carlies (Missouri SS), keep an eye out for some of these mid-to-late round picks to possibly work their way into making a contribution.

Setting Realistic Expectations

Just how good can the Colts be?

In what has become one of the most competitive divisions in the NFL, the AFC South is suddenly filled with quality ball clubs that could make the Colts' path to the top rather difficult. The Houston Texans just won the division last year and won a playoff game before adding Stefon Diggs and Danielle Hunter this offseason, making them one of the favorites to challenge the dominant force in the AFC right now.

The Jacksonville Jaguars made changes to their interior offense line and added Arik Armstead to the defense. And the Tennessee Titans added Calvin Ridley and L'Jarius Sneed while revamping their own offensive line.

The division is filled with talent, and there will be no punches pulled by any of Indianapolis' divisional foes in pursuit of a spot in the postseason in the crowded AFC playoff picture. The Colts' chances will primarily depend on second-year quarterback Anthony Richardson, who played in just four games last season. If he can stay healthy and shows that he's developed, then the Colts aren't just threats in the division; they're threats in the league.

Head coach Shane Steichen proved in 2023 to be one of the league's top play-callers, but there have been countless cases of first-year head coaches spawning an over-performing first year then coming back to earth after.

Brian Daboll with the New York Giants in 2022 is the most recent example of this phenomenon. Sustaining success is much more difficult, but the upside is there with this roster. And with the right combination of success, development, and confidence, the Colts could be very dangerous this upcoming season.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.