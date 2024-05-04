Highlights With the 10th pick in this year's draft, the New York Jets had to choose between Brock Bowers and Olu Fashanu.

They chose Fashanu, prioritizing depth on the offensive line over receiving weapons.

Some question the decision to select Fashanu over other immediate impact players, while others understand their need for blocking help.

The New York Jets held the 10th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Because of the rush of quarterbacks taken before them, a couple of players had dropped to No. 10 that they might not have originally expected. Two of those players are tight-end Brock Bowers, and offensive tackle Olu Fashanu.

Each of these presented a need for the Jets. They didn't really have a big receiving threat at the tight end position, and it would have made sense to add another receiving weapon for Aaron Rodgers to use. However, part of the reason Rodgers was injured in 2023 was due to a lack of blocking. In that case, it also makes sense to grab Fashanu, and add some extra protection for Rodgers and keep him safe.

The Jets ended up taking Fashanu. One anonymous NFL executive agreed with their choice:

When you are picking in the top 10 and you need offensive line help and you take a tight end, that is malpractice, You can’t do that.

It's a good point, and judging by the Jets' selection, it seems as if they agreed.

Did the Jets Make the Right Choice By Taking Fashanu?

The Jets figured protecting their QB was more important than adding another receiving weapon

Offensive line help is very important, especially when you have a 40-year-old quarterback coming off a devastating achilles injury. If New York wants any success in 2024, Rodgers will have to be protected.

Fashanu can do that, and it makes sense that they used their top pick for this position. However, Fashanu is a little bit more a project than some other lineman in the class, and it's not 100% certain that he'll start in 2024. Another executive alluded to that very point:

They are in win-now mode, which is why I thought they would go Bowers all the way or any player that would help them win this year... Instead, they drafted a tackle who might not play for them this year, and might not be well-suited to kick inside and play guard. It certainly is good long-term process, but where they are as an organization, they gotta win this year.

While some supported the pick, there are opinions like this, which call the selection into question. It is true that the Jets are in win-now mode. Rodgers is not getting any younger, and likely only has two or three more years left in him at most, and because Fashanu might be more of a project than some of the other choices. However, it's fair to say that since the Jets used their highest pick on Fashanu, they probably can envision him starting in his rookie year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: During the 2023 collegiate football season, Olu Fashanu did not allow a single sack on any of his 382 pass blocking snaps.

Jets Projected 2024 Starting O-Line Position Player LT Tyron Smith LG John Simpson C Joe Tippmann RG Alijah Vera-Tucker RT Morgan Moses

Currently, Fashanu is projected to be the backup left tackle behind Tyron Smith. Smith is only on the books for the 2024 season, so the strategy here would be to have Fashanu learn from Smith, who has put together a very impressive, long career. Once Smith's contract is up, Fashanu would take over at the left tackle spot.

Fashanu might not contribute in 2024, but he has the potential to be an excellent left tackle for years and years to come. It did surprise some people that they took Fashanu over Bowers, who would contribute immediately.

Still, it's hard to ignore the lack of depth on their offensive line during the 2023 season. Whoever was playing quarterback last year spent most of their time evading pressure, and the Jets knew they couldn't go into 2024 in that situation with a 40-year-old quarterback. For that reason, they selected Fashanu over Bowers. Only time will tell if that turns out to be the right decision.

