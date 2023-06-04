Manchester United two main takeover suitors are still battling it out behind the scenes with 'everything in the hands of the Glazers, journalist Fabrizio Romano has exclusively told GIVEMESPORT.

INEOS Group, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, and Nine Two Foundation, led by Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani, are the two parties attempting to purchase a stake in the club.

Manchester United takeover news

Ratcliffe remains the leading candidate to take control of Manchester United, according to Sky Sports. Even so, a preferred bidder was not confirmed during an apparently inconclusive board meeting that took place last week.

The petrochemical billionaire proposed a deal for majority ownership, but crucially with two of the Glazer family still involved in the running of the club from board positions. Sheikh Jassim, meanwhile, seeks total ownership of Manchester United and has reportedly offered close to £5 billion per Sky Sports - still short of the Glazer asking price of £6 billion.

With Manchester United set to play the FA Cup final against rivals Manchester City on June 3, it appears no announcement will be made until the very end of the Red Devils' season. Club legend Gary Neville has taken to Twitter to call the process 'unprofessional' and to state that any member of the Glazer family staying on at the club would be 'deemed unacceptable by all fans.'

What has Fabrizio Romano said about the Manchester United takeover?

Romano told GIVEMESPORT: "Both INEOS Group and the Qatari group are still in there and still working on a takeover behind the scenes, but everything is in the Glazers' hands so we're still waiting."

What does this mean for Manchester United?

With no consensus reached by the current board for a preferred bidder between the two, United found themselves now dragging on the takeover far longer than it ever needed to be. At the time of writing, the process has reached almost 200 days since the Glazers officially announced their intention to sell the club on November 22. As a result, Erik ten Hag and the recruitment arm of United are going to struggle to get ahead in a crucial summer transfer window, with Champions League football returning to Old Trafford next season.

It is perhaps fitting that the Glazers stint should end this way, hamstrung by their own poor management, but it is the new owners who will ultimately suffer should they miss out on top targets as a result.