Highlights Las Vegas surprised many by selecting Brock Bowers despite previous TE investment.

The Raiders may transition to 12 personnel, like the Patriots ran with Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski.

Questions remain about the Raiders utilizing Bowers effectively and if it was the right choice.

The Las Vegas Raiders made a league-surprising selection, taking Brock Bowers with the 13th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. The shock comes not from how high the Georgia tight end went, but rather that a team with so many needs and who drafted TE Michael Mayer last year did it. At least one rival general manager felt they panicked, according to Mike Sando’s anonymous draft survey:

I think they were stuck once Atlanta took (Michael) Penix and they were like, ‘Oh, crap, we might not get a quarterback to fall to us,’ and they scrambled and took that kid. He is a good player, but a luxury item. I don’t like those kinds of picks unless you have everything else.

Here’s what else the league had to say about the stunning turn and what it might mean for the Raiders moving forward.

Related Chiefs Decline Option On Embattled Former 1st-Round WR What the future holds for Kadarius Toney and how he can carve a niche for himself in the NFL despite his many blunders.

What the Brock Bowers Pick Means for the Raiders

Las Vegas to copy New England after all?

Credit: Dale Zanine-USA TODAY Sports

The son of legendary owner Al Davis, Mark Davis, prefers to follow other management styles. First, he followed in his dad’s footsteps with veteran coaches like Hue Jackson, Dennis Allen, Jack Del Rio, and Jon Gruden. After roughly a decade of that failing, he decided to copy the most successful franchise running by hiring Josh McDaniels and Dave Ziegler away from the New England Patriots.

College Career Yards Per Route Among SEC Tight Ends Since 2014 (PFF) Player Yards Per Route Run Brock Bowers 2.58 Kyle Pitts 2.37 Irv Smith Jr. 2.17 Hunter Henry 2.17 Jaheim Bell 2.10

Obviously, that fell apart rather quickly, prompting Davis to hire an in-house coach in Antonio Pierce and an in-division GM in the Los Angeles Chargers' former decision maker Tom Telesco. Despite the shift away from the Patriots’ way, the pairing of Bowers and Mayer looks a lot like New England's offensive configuration with Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski.

Evidently, the Raiders will need to shift to 12 personnel with both TEs on the field to make the most out of their back-to-back picks. At least one GM thinks it’s not a bad strategy:

If they are willing to do that, which nobody other than New England has really leaned into since they had (Aaron) Hernandez and Gronk (Rob Gronkowski), it’s great. If you go out there in base, they are going to throw the ball on you. If you play nickel or dime, they will run the ball down your throat.

The Patriots maintained a top-three ranking in scoring for the three seasons Gronk and Hernandez shared the field. Of course, Tom Brady probably had something to do with that. It sounds great in theory, but utilizing dual TEs isn’t quite that simple.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The New England Patriots ranked top three in scoring for the three seasons Aaron Hernandez and Rob Gronkowski played together.

Last season, the Atlanta Falcons led the league in 12 personnel use at 41.8% of the time. They managed just league-average offensive numbers (14th in EPA) in that deployment. For their part, the Raiders used 12 personnel only 14.4% of the time to little effect (29th in EPA).

Another GM questioned if Las Vegas really understands how to use Bowers’ unique skill set:

Bowers is not like Dalton Kincaid where you can create separation in the normal flow of the offense. You have to move him. He would be ideal in San Francisco or Miami. Whereas Kincaid is special at the top of the route, Bowers is one-cut, catch it, break three tackles and he’s gone. Hopefully, they have a good plan for him because he can do some really unique things with the ball.

Ultimately, the Raiders' decision to draft Bowers likely came down to Telesco’s philosophy of always taking the best player available. Since he didn’t draft Mayer, he ignored that investment in draft capital to follow his beliefs. We’ll find out next season if they don’t regret taking a position of need.

Source: Mike Sando of The Athletic

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.