On September 1, 2001, England delivered a stunning 5-1 victory over Germany on their own turf during the 2002 World Cup qualification campaign. Led by Sven-Goran Eriksson and household names like David Beckham, Paul Scholes, and Steven Gerrard, the win marked the beginning of what would later be known as the Three Lions' "golden generation."

With an abundance of talent emerging throughout the decade, expectations were high that England would finally secure their first major tournament win since the 1966 World Cup. However, a series of near-misses and shocking exits meant they ultimately fell short, while teams like Brazil demonstrated that experience on the global stage was the key to success.

One of Brazil's standout players during that World Cup was Rivaldo, who formed a formidable attacking trio alongside Ronaldo and Ronaldinho - the legendary "Three Rs." Scoring in five of the seven matches he played, Rivaldo cemented his status as one of Brazil’s all-time greats. Yet, despite his team's dominance, he surprisingly believed there was one England player from that era who could have fit right in.

Emile Heskey Named Englishman Who Would Fit Into Brazil 2002 Squad

Rivaldo said the Selecao was in need of a player with Heskey's ability

When you look back on the great players from England’s so-called ‘golden generation’, you’d be forgiven for overlooking Emile Heskey. But he was the first name on Rivaldo's lips during an interview with Liverpool.com in 2002, as per TalkSPORT. “Heskey may be heavily criticised by some English fans, but I don't see it like that," the 1999 Ballon d'Or winner said.

"I played against him a couple of times for Barcelona against Liverpool in the Champions League and realised what a quality player he is. It wasn't long before I began thinking about what weight of character and strength Heskey possessed.

"I told the other players [in Brazil] how dangerous he was. I admire the way he attacks the Premiership. So when you ask me which Englishman I think would be able to cope with playing in my team, Brazil, I say Heskey.”

Emile Heskey's Disrespected Career

The big centre-forward was never given the flowers he deserved

Humble and hard-working, Heskey was an England regular under the tenure of Sven Goran Eriksson. But he was also subjected to plenty of dismissive comments about his ability and whether or not he merited a place in England’s starting eleven, and quickly became one of those players that his nation's population just couldn't seem to watch without mocking.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Emile Heskey earned 62 England caps during his international career, scoring seven times.

This sometimes even spilled into hatred, which seemed particularly disrespectful when the Liverpool cult hero was simply fulfilling a role given to him, to hold the ball up and bring midfielders into play. It’s true, he wasn’t prolific as a striker, with 154 goals in 742 club appearances, but he could not be accused of not giving his all for his teammates in those games.

Heskey has remained involved in football since hanging up his boots, working as a forwards coach for Macclesfield FC. He has also worked as the head of women's football development at Leicester, and as the assistant manager for the England under-18s, proving his undying love for the beautiful game. Whether or not he could have actually replaced a fully fit Ronaldo or Ronaldinho is another thing, though.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt (correct as of 08/03/2025)