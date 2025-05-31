Former Barcelona and Brazil star Rivaldo has named the two players he believes have a better chance of winning the 2025 Ballon d'Or over Liverpool star Mohamed Salah. Salah is one of the frontrunners for the famous trophy, having helped Liverpool claim a 20th league title thanks to his 47 goal involvements in 38 games.

However, Liverpool's poor performance in Europe and failure to win a domestic cup is likely to hurt his chances of becoming only the second African to win the award after George Weah. With that in mind, Rivaldo has shortlisted the two players he believes will be ahead of the 32-year-old in the running.