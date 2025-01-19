Rivaldo has issued a response to Neymar's claim that he would have taken his place in Brazil's 2002 World Cup squad. Recently, the Al-Hilal winger appeared on Romario's podcast and was asked which player he would replace in Brazil's three most recent World Cup-winning teams, in 2002, 1994, and 1970.

Neymar, 32, boldly suggested he could have replaced the iconic Rivaldo in the 2002 squad, despite the fact that the silky winger was arguably Brazil’s standout player that year, contributing to six direct goals as Luiz Felipe Scolari’s side triumphed in the final over a well-oiled Germany.

Both icons rank among Brazil’s top 10 greatest ever players, but Rivaldo wasn’t about to let Neymar's comments slide. While expressing respect for the former Santos prodigy, the 52-year-old took to Instagram to share a pointed response, calling out the overconfidence of the current star.

Rivaldo Responds To Neymar's Audacious Claim

His post was as stylish as he was in his heyday

"I heard @neymarjr say that in his prime, he could have played in my place at the 2002 World Cup. Honestly, I recognize his talent and quality, and I even believe he could have been in that team, but playing in my place would have been a different story," the Brazil great wrote on Instagram.

"With all the respect and admiration I have for him, I can say with 100% certainty that it wouldn't happen. At that time, I was so focused, determined and hungry to win the world title that no one, no matter how good they were at the height of their career, could take my place. I say that with a lot of love and respect, but also with the confidence of someone who lived through that moment and knows how hard I fought to become world champion."

Neymar Issues Response to Rivaldo

Superstar replied to his compatriot

This wasn’t personal from Neymar, as he said that he would have replaced Tostao alongside Pele and Jairzinho in 1970, and left out Dunga to team up with Romario and Bebeto in 1994 in questions that forced him to pick one of the three forwards each time. However, rather than letting Rivaldo’s response go, Neymar took to the comments and retorted:

"Calm down, my friend. All Brazilian players who participated in the World Cup were dedicated and focused 100%. Some achieved the ultimate goal, while others, unfortunately, did not, and that’s part of football. I have always respected you and will never diminish the merit of what you brought to Brazilian football. It was simply a choice among the three, and you wouldn’t want me to replace Ronaldo and Ronaldinho, right?"

Rivaldo has yet to offer a second response, which may signal an early end to the feud. However, since the entire situation stems from a misunderstanding, there's no need for it to escalate further. Neymar should save his focus for the football pitch as he nears a return to full fitness in the Saudi Pro League following a 'fitness' issue.