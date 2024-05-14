Highlights NBA's traditional rivalries fade, Brunson and Haliburton emerge as new stars poised to dominate the league.

It is often said that the NBA is a league that no longer has real rivalries, whether between teams or individual players. Fans bemoan the lack of true tension in many of the matchups they once anticipated, comparing today's era with the hatred-filled 1980s, 1990s, and 2000s decades featuring Chicago Bulls-Detroit Pistons, Los Angeles Lakers-Boston Celtics, New York Knicks-Indiana Pacers, and many, many more.

The league today is often accused of purposely discouraging rivalries by enforcing stricter punishments for fights, officiating the game much more closely, and failing to market heated matchups as such. These measures are usually done in the name of providing a family-friendly television product, but the NBA Playoffs can never come without a bit of a grudge between teams and players.

NBA fans are always on the lookout for a new rivalry, and Tyrese Haliburton and Jalen Brunson are providing one in front of our eyes as they engage in a best-of-three after Indiana held serve at home and tied the series.

Both Players are Driving Forces

Each player has led their team to strong seasons

The Knicks and Pacers have provided some classic series in the past, and this matchup has more than lived up to the hype. After New York went up 2-0 at home, the Pacers responded in Indiana, sending the series to a 2-2 deadlock. Three of the four games were decided in the final minutes, and both Brunson and Haliburton have been the catalysts for their team's wins.

Haliburton is averaging 23.8 points, 7.3 assists, and 4.5 rebounds on 53% from the field and 45.2% from three in this series, while Brunson is posting 29 points, 5.5 assists, and 2.8 rebounds on 47.1% from the field and 28.6% from three. Brunson has carried a heavier scoring load for his team due to the injuries that keep piling up for NY, with four of their top eight rotation players missing in action.

Brunson's predicament has led to lower efficiency numbers, while Haliburton has elevated his squad over the past two games with a much improved performance than he displayed earlier in the playoffs. However, both players are carrying their teams in different ways and are the driving force for any success the squad enjoys.

Brunson/Haliburton in 2nd-Round Wins/Losses Player Jalen Brunson Tyrese Haliburton PPG in Wins 36 27.5 PPG in Losses 22 20 TS% in Wins 68.18% 66.26% TS% in Losses 43.96% 62.42%

Brunson has done it with a heavy diet of isolation and pick-and-roll scoring, as he is essentially the only ball-handler left on the depleted Knicks roster. He has taken an absurd 87 shots through four games and initiates the offense every time down the floor, even providing guys like Donte DiVincenzo and Josh Hart with scoring opportunities through the defensive attention he attracts.

Haliburton, meanwhile, plays an entirely different style to Brunson. He is more of a true point guard who serves as a floor general for much of the game. His main job is to beat his defender off the dribble, draw help defenders and kick out to teammates who can then work with advantages and open space. However, Haliburton has increased his scoring load as his three-point shot has gotten going, scoring 7.3 more points in this series than the first-round vs. the Milwaukee Bucks.

Haliburton and Brunson Are the Next Generation of Star Point Guards

This series will go a long way in determining who gets the top spot

With Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard clearly declining as their primes slip away, the new age of small, traditional point-guards is arriving in front of our eyes. There is some confusion around point-guard rankings, as players like Luka Dončić and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander are technically point-guards despite being 6'6" and above, but Haliburton and Brunson are surely in the top-five with or without those guys.

The title of the best guard in the East is up for grabs after each player surpassed Lillard this season. Both guys had All-NBA First-Team level campaigns, both statistically and in terms of value, leading their teams to overachieving records and now the second-round of the playoffs.

Brunson vs. Haliburton 2023-24 Player Brunson NBA Rank Haliburton NBA Rank PPG 28.7 5th 20.1 48th APG 6.7 16th 10.9 1st Playoff PPG+APG 40.5 1st 27.6 15th

Haliburton's stats are dragged down by his hamstring injury, which hampered his explosiveness for the three months after, when his numbers suffered badly despite helping Indiana win games. Prior to the setback, he was one of the best players in the league, averaging 23.6 points and 12.5 assists on an elite 63.3% true shooting. When he returns healthy, Pacers fans can count on a rebound closer to that type of production than what he did post-injury.

Simply put, Jalen Brunson and Tyrese Haliburton have both been top-five point guards in the league this year, and are ascending towards the top spot in front of our eyes. The winner of this series will not only notch their first victory in the rivalry, but also get first claim as the best PG in the East.

Haliburton Over Brunson For Team USA

Both players have credible claims to be on the team

Tyrese Haliburton received one of the final invites to Team USA basketball's much anticipated squad this summer, causing some controversy over the Brunson "snub". Many fans and analysts have argued that Brunson outplayed Haliburton this season and is more deserving of the roster spot as the final guard.

However, Haliburton has a legitimate case to be on the team, and may also have made the team because his pass-first playstyle is more needed on a team full of elite scorers than Brunson's ball-dominant offensive attack. Brunson fans can rebut that argument by citing his off-ball excellence, as he has been one of the best spot-up players in the entire NBA since arriving in NY.

Need Another Scorer? Team USA Player 2024 PPG NBA Rank Joel Embiid 34.7 1st Kevin Durant 27.1 6th Devin Booker 27.1 7th Jayson Tatum 26.9 8th Stephen Curry 26.4 11th

Whatever the reason for choosing Indiana's leader over New York's, it adds an extra layer of motivation for both players to prove they are the better point guard by winning this series.