Footage of Riyad Mahrez sending Erling Haaland for a hotdog during Manchester City training has emerged and it's absolutely hilarious.

Man City have enjoyed a remarkable season so far, having already won the Premier League and the FA Cup.

With a Champions League final to come against Inter Milan on June 10, Pep Guardiola's side have the chance to complete a historic treble.

While a number of individuals have stood out over the course of the season, Haaland's impact has been the most noteworthy.

Indeed, the Norwegian has scored 52 times in all competitions and his 36 Premier League goals is an all-time record.

But despite his spectacular campaign, the striker proved he's still human with a moment to forget in training.

Mahrez embarrasses Haaland in training

A clip of the Man City squad training ahead of the Champions League emerged on BT Sport's TikTok and it's not one Haaland will want to see again.

In the short video, Mahrez receives the ball and is quickly closed down by the Norwegian.

However, the Algerian fakes to go left, before swiftly switching the ball to the right instead.

As he attempts to change direction, Haaland loses his footing and falls to the floor.

In the background, Jack Grealish can't help but see the funny side and can be spotted smirking.

Sometimes you've just got to laugh.

Check out the clip below:

VIDEO: Riyad Mahrez puts Haaland on the floor in training

Haaland speaks ahead of Champions League final

Speaking ahead of City's clash with Inter, Haaland said: "I've always dreamed of playing in the UCL final, it'll be an honour. But there’s a job to do. We've had an incredible season, but we have to finish it in the best way possible. I know we are all going to give it everything to win this final.

"We will have to be at our best against a very good Inter Milan side and we’re excited to get out onto the pitch."

Acknowledging his first year in England, he added: "I've really loved my first season in Manchester. My targets are to help the team lift trophies at the end by scoring goals. I know that if I can score goals and support the team then it will help everyone achieve their goals at the end of the season."