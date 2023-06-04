Riyad Mahrez savaged a Manchester City fan on social media after having his attitude criticised following the FA Cup final.

The Citizens beat arch-rivals Manchester United 2-1 at Wembley to claim their second trophy of the season, but Mahrez was an unused substitute.

While Mahrez has scored 15 goals this season, Pep Guardiola has favoured a front three of Jack Grealish, Erling Haaand and Bernardo Silva in recent weeks.

It's meant the Algerian has been limited to just a handful of starts, something that any player of Mahrez's calibre would find frustrating.

Mahrez sends savage response to fan on Twitter

Following City's triumph, one verified fan account shared a video of the players celebrating.

The majority of the squad are seen jumping up and down together in a huddle, but Mahrez is spotted walking around away from the main group.

It led the City fan account to suggest that the winger was unhappy with not featuring in the final.

"Keep an eye on Mahrez. Clearly frustrated that he didn't play today. Not interested in celebrating with his teammates much."

Check out the video below:

VIDEO: Mahrez appears not to celebrate with Man City players

Mahrez saw the tweet and was quick to set the record straight.

"Another good example of why paying for being verified doesn’t give your bs any credit," he said.

"Me taking the time to answer your tweet should tell you more about the situation than me not running on a video lol.. next time just sit back and enjoy."

In fairness to the City fan account, the original tweet was quickly deleted and the Twitter user owned up to their mistake.

Mahrez's remarkable Man City career

Mahrez has made 236 appearances for Man City since joining in 2018.

In that time, he's scored 78 goals – many of which have proved to be highly important.

The Algerian has won 10 trophies already with the Citizens and could yet make more history with the club this year.

Indeed, if City beat Inter in the Champions League final, it would cap off a historic treble.

Whether or not Mahrez will feature in the final remains up to Guardiola, but either way, the winger is an integral part of this City squad and is a truly exceptional player.