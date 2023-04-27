Manchester City forward Riyad Mahrez isn't expected to push for a move away from the Etihad Stadium, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 32-year-old has played a pivotal role under Pep Guardiola since joining the club.

Mahrez, who signed for the Manchester club from Leicester City for a fee of £60m, according to Sky Sports, has won the Premier League title four times across his spells with the two clubs.

The Algerian international, who is earning £200k-a-week at City, has two years left on his current deal, but at the age of 32, Guardiola will have to be considering his long-term replacement in the near future.

However, with 78 goals and 54 assists in 227 appearances for the club, according to Transfermarkt, it's not going to be easy to find a player as effective in front of goal as the former Leicester winger.

For now, keeping hold of Mahrez until his contract expires could make sense for City, whilst trying to find a player to take over from him when he leaves the Etihad.

What has Jones said about Mahrez?

Jones has suggested that there was a point where Mahrez could have left the club, but he doesn't expect City to be looking to move him on.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "The thing with Mahrez is he goes through spells. He's actually had a really good season. Earlier in the year I was told he could be available and he could be one who is allowed to leave.

"I don't think that he's going to push for it. I don't think that's the case that we're in right now.

"Typically, unless there's a problem, then City aren't going to look to transfer players like him. They're not going to stand in your way if you're desperate to get out but I don't think that'll be the case for Mahrez at the moment. I think he's quite settled.

"When you see somebody scoring a hat-trick in an FA Cup semi-final, basically unheard of, you have to realise what an asset you've got."

How has Mahrez performed this season?

It's certainly not been Mahrez's best campaign in a City shirt, but he's still contributing to the team.

As Jones mentioned, he scored a crucial hat-trick against Sheffield United in the FA Cup semi-final, and he's scored five league goals whilst providing five assists this term, as per FBref.

It will be interesting to see how he performs next year as he gets older, but it's certainly not worth selling the Algeria international.