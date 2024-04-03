Highlights RJ Barrett scored 28 points in his return to the Raptors' lineup after missing an extended period of time following the death of his brother.

Immanuel Quickley added 20 points in the loss after he missed time with personal reasons as well.

The return of these key players brings hope for a brighter future despite Toronto's record-breaking losing streak.

The Toronto Raptors are in their silver linings era. With 14 losses in a row, a long injury list, and no chance of making the postseason, they have to be.

On Tuesday night, they welcomed the Los Angeles Lakers to Scotiabank Arena, and despite the fact that they lost 128-111, there were actually a lot of exciting moments in the game. Sure, some of them came from the opposing team, but again, silver linings.

Maybe the most notable for Toronto was the return of both Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett to the lineup after weeks of being away taking personal time off. Before the game, head coach Darko Rajaković warned that both would be on a minutes restriction as they ramp back up to competition shape.

Despite that, both players showed out and gave fans something fresh to experience after 13-straight losses before that. The team did lose, but it was nice to see some experienced players back out on the floor.

Barrett Hasn't Missed a Beat

RJ Barrett scored 28 points in his return to the court

After nearly a month away from NBA basketball, Barrett returned to the court on Tuesday against the Lakers. It was emotional, as he played in a game for the first time since the passing of his younger brother Nathan.

"It was great to see [Barrett and Quickley] out there. Both of them enjoyed being on the court and just being able to do what they love to do. We talk about this, it's an escape from all of us. It's something that players love, coaches love, you guys love. This is our escape and this is our safe place. We're blessed to [play] basketball for a living." – Darko Rajaković

Prior to being cleared to return to play, RJ spoke to the media, saying basketball was his sanctuary and that it was nice to be back with the team. He mentioned his brother would have wanted him to be playing basketball as well.

He was welcomed back into the Raptors lineup to crowd cheers and a nice hug from his vet, Garrett Temple. He then went on to score 28 points on 7-of-10 shooting from the field, six rebounds, and six assists. He looked like he hadn't missed any time at all, getting back to his usual physicality.

Barrett is an exciting prospect for the future of the Raptors because he's just so good at getting his opportunities. He is efficient, strong, and can shoot. Not only will he make these last few weeks of Raptors basketball more watchable, but it will also help spark optimism for what is to come next year.

Quickley Also Scores 20 In Return

Quickley scored 20 points on 7-12 shooting against the Lakers

Quickley and Barrett made their return to the Raptors lineup together, a testament to the close friendship the two share. Barrett mentioned after the game that the two have stayed in close contact throughout the month, providing each other with support during difficult times.

"It meant a lot, and during the whole process, we were constantly checking on each other. Like you said, we've known each other for a long time, and we've been together for, like, the past four years. So, it was hard to go through that, but having somebody like that to talk to, sure helped." – RJ Barrett

The pair played in New York together before being traded together to Toronto this season, and their strong connection extends onto the court. They were the only two Raptors players who scored 20+ points against the LA Lakers, dazzling the crowd with their shot-making and energy.

Quickley complimented Barrett's performance with a 20-point, three-rebound, six-assist, one-steal performance of his own. He scored 3-7 three-point shots and was 7-for-12 from the field.

Their return comes at a perfect time, and despite the Raptors being in the midst of a record-breaking losing streak, Barrett and Quickley represent the future of this team.

RJ Barrett & Immanuel Quickley - Stats With Raptors Category RJ Barrett Immanuel Quickley PTS 21.1 17.8 REB 6.2 4.6 AST 4.1 6.6 FG% 55.5 42.1 3PT% 42.5 39.8

While it's sad we aren't seeing the end of this season with them and Scottie Barnes all together, building chemistry, it's still incredibly entertaining to have Barrett and Quickley out there. Maybe the biggest silver lining to this season as a whole, only second to Barnes' development and All-Star Game appearance, is the way in which acquiring Barrett and Quickley has worked out.

The pair have the potential to be long-standing core members and fan favourites on this team for years to come.

A Sea of Purple and Gold for the GOAT

Fans were loud for LeBron at Scotiabank Arena

The energy of Tuesday night's game was partially because of the returns to the Raptors lineup, but honestly, a lot of it was because LeBron James was playing.

Looking out at the crowd at Scotiabank Arena, it looked like there were more Lakers jerseys than Raptors jerseys in attendance. Surely that's the case anywhere the Lakers go, but the support for LeBron was visible.

They cheered when he came out of the tunnel, when he threw up his chalk like he does every game, and the loudest when he was announced in the starting lineup. They cheered every time he made a basket, or assisted on a play. They cheered and gave a standing ovation for him at the end of the game.

They were there for LeBron.

Which is fair. James himself has said he does not know how long he will be playing in the NBA for, but it definitely won't be longer than a few more years.

"It's amazing to see a player at his age, after 20 years in the NBA, to play at this high level. We never saw anything like it. We've got to really embrace this moment and to be grateful that we live in the era of LeBron James and the way he's playing out there." – Darko Rajaković

As a Western Conference team, the Lakers usually only play one game in Toronto every year, and it's usually hit or miss on whether LeBron will even be available when that game comes. The fans were lucky to see him play in person tonight, and who knows when or if that will happen again.

As for the Raptors, they'll play again Wednesday evening in Minnesota before heading to Milwaukee on Friday night. With the losing streak at 14 games, it's officially the longest drought without a win since 1997, when the Raptors lost 17 in a row.

With two of the best teams in the NBA in the Timberwolves and the Bucks, the Raptors may very well be set to tie that record by the time they are back in Toronto on Sunday to face the Washington Wizards.