Highlights Canada topped Group A with NBA-heavy roster, and face a tough test against France in Olympic quarter-finals.

RJ Barrett stands out as a key player for Team Canada's gold medal dreams, thriving in FIBA game style.

Barrett's strong performances under the Olympic spotlight have solidified his role as leader and key scorer for Canada.

One of the biggest threats to Team USA 5x5 Men’s Basketball’s Olympics gold medal bid is their North American neighbors, Team Canada.

Now entering the knockout rounds of the tournament, Canada faces a tough test against host nation France next. But, according to basketball insider Mark Medina, Toronto Raptors guard/forward RJ Barrett will be integral to how far this team can go, as they seek to reach that elusive gold medal game.

Gunning for Gold

Topped Group A standings, will face France in quarter-finals

Prior to the start of the Olympics, Team Canada were tipped to be one of the biggest threats to the overwhelming favorites, Team USA Olympics , for the elusive gold medal, with their roster decked almost head-to-toe with NBA players – 10 in total.

Throughout the group stages, they only supplemented this hype around them by winning all three of their Group A encounters and emerging victorious out of what was considered the ‘Group of Death’ that was stacked with international talent with Australia, Greece and Spain. They would outscore their opponents by a total of 20 points, and finished as the only team in their group with a positive points differential.

Having sailed through to the quarter-finals, their next opposition will pose a tough test, with the competition going up another gear, where they will face up against host nation, France.

Spearheaded by 20-year-old phenomenon Victor Wembanyama , Team France were able to come out of Group B as runners-up to 2023 FIBA World Cup champions Germany, winning two of their three contests, and finishing with a plus-two points differential, which will give them confidence going into their win-or-go-home contest.

Group A - Final Standings Country Wins Points For Points Against Differential 1. Canada 3 267 247 +20 2. Australia 1 246 250 -4 3. Greece 1 233 241 -8 4. Spain 1 249 257 -8

But Canada have a plethora of stars of their own, six of whom are considered as 10 of the best players that Canada have ever produced, including last season’s league MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Dillon Brooks , Luguentz Dort , and 2023 NBA champion Jamal Murray .

However, they are without wing Andrew Wiggins after the Golden State Warriors prohibited him from competing in the Olympics due to health concerns.

But, they also have another big name player in RJ Barrett, who has been in fine form since his trade to his hometown club, Toronto Raptors, back at last season’s trade deadline, and has so far been arguably Team Canada’s biggest standout, producing on the biggest international stage of them all.

His performances have given Canada renewed optimism and bolstered their confidence that they can contend closely for that coveted gold medal, despite Team USA being outright favorites to win the Olympic title for the fifth time in a row.

Team Canada Gives Barrett ‘Recipe To Thrive’

Medina argues that Barrett’s game is suited more to the FIBA game because it allows much more physicality than the NBA does, though he does feel that the 24-year-old has found his form since his trade back to the Raptors.

Furthermore, the journalist argues that having a teammate such as league MVP runner-up Gilgeous-Alexander on the team helps, while there is also that additional element of team continuity.

“No doubt RJ Barrett is going to be extremely crucial, because for the first two games, he's been averaging 23 points, five rebounds, five assists and 60% from the field, he's been a very efficient and aggressive player. I think that RJ Barrett's strong play has to do with two things - he's played really well ever since the trade with Toronto, and two, his style of play works well in the FIBA game because he's allowed to be more physical. He's allowed to be more aggressive where the officials aren't always blowing the whistle. So, I think also the fact that there's a familiarity with Team Canada, there's continuity and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander is a great point guard that can organize the offense and that really provides a really good recipe for RJ Barrett to thrive.”

Shining Under the Olympic Spotlight

Barrett leads Team Canada in PPG, EFF (tied)

In what is arguably Canada's most loaded roster in recent memory, perhaps even their strongest ever, many expected Gilgeous-Alexander to lead from the front.

While he has so far done so, people perhaps didn't necessarily feel that Barrett would be right up there alongside him helping lead Canada to victories, and performing at the very top level of his ability.

RJ Barrett - Team Canada FIBA Stats Category Statistic MP 26.3 PTS 14.7 REB 4.0 AST 3.0 FG% 47.2 3P% 42.1

Throughout the group stage campaign, the 24-year-old has averaged 21.0 points shooting 59.5 percent from the field and 45.5 percent from three-point distance on 3.7 long-range attempts per contest.

He has also contributed 4.0 rebounds, 3.7 assists, and a steal, while he is tied with Gilgeous-Alexander for efficiency with 21.7.

This fine form comes after a season in which he split his time between the New York Knicks and Raptors after his mid-season trade, and really found his rhythm with his hometown side in his 21 outings, recording 21.7 points on 55.3 percent shooting from the field, 6.4 rebounds and 4.1 assists in 33.5 minutes of game time.

The main takeaway for Team Canada from the group stages of the Olympic Games, though, is that if they are to make a deep run, with the gold medal bout set firmly in their sights, they will need every member of the rotation to step up a gear, especially Barrett, who is integral to them achieving success.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.