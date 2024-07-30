Highlights RJ Barrett has been Canada's best player, leading the team to consecutive wins at the Olympics.

Barrett's efficient play in Paris is a change from his NBA career.

This version of Barrett, paired with Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley, could change things in Toronto.

The Canadian Men's Basketball Team brought a star-studded roster of NBA talent to the Paris 2024 Olympic Games .

Led by MVP runner-up Shai Gilgeous-Alexander , Team Canada features Andrew Nembhard , the breakout star of the 2024 playoffs, along with Jamal Murray , Lu Dort and Dillon Brooks .

Also on the roster but often lost in the shuffle — as has become the norm in his NBA career — is RJ Barrett .

Barrett was brought home to Canada by the Toronto Raptors last season as the centerpiece of a trade that sent OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks . The former Duke star has toiled away in relative mediocrity through his first five NBA seasons, though arguably through no fault of his own.

Barrett was a solid player in New York but never became the star he was supposed to be as the No. 3 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft.

Things began to look up once the 24-year-old arrived in Toronto, though, and Barrett appears to be taking another leap, one that could be massive for the Raptors, through two games at the Olympics.

RJ Barrett Has Been Canada's Best Player at the Olympics

He's led the team to wins over Australia, Greece

Gilgeous-Alexander was the presumed star heading to Paris, but it's been Barrett who's led Team Canada to its first two wins.

In the Olympics opener, an 86-79 win over Giannis Antetokounmpo and Greece, Barrett scored a team-high 23 points on 8-for-13 shooting and played a team-high 32 minutes. He added four rebounds, three assists and a steal and was a perfect 6-for-6 from the free-throw line.

In Team Canada's second game, a 93-83 win over Australia, Barrett poured in a game-high 24 points in only 25 minutes. He was 8-for-14 from the field, 3-for-6 from three and 5-for-6 from the line.

He also had five assists, tied for the team-high with Murray, and grabbed seven rebounds and a pair of steals.

Barrett has scored efficiently and within the flow of the offense, created shots for his teammates, and used his length and athleticism to affect the game defensively.

If this is the version of Barrett the Raptors get, it changes the team's outlook heading into 2024-25.

A Star Turn for Barrett Changes Toronto’s Future

The Raptors could get more than they hoped for

Barrett was drafted third in 2019 behind Zion Williamson and Ja Morant . He was a tier below those two, but there wasn't a giant gap between what Morant could become and what Barrett could become.

Things didn't work out that way in New York, as the Toronto native struggled to grab a foothold with the Knicks. He was an above-average player by almost all metrics. From the 2020-21 season, his second in the league, through the 2022-23 campaign, Barrett started all of his 215 games and averaged 19.1 points, 5.5 rebounds and 2.9 assists.

The most significant gripe about Barrett's game was his lack of efficiency; he shot just 42.7 percent from the floor and 34.7 percent from three. Paired with an assist-to-turnover ratio of 2.9 to 2.1, you get a jack-of-all-trades and an inefficient master of none.

But Barrett seemed to be more comfortable after the trade. In 32 games with the Raptors, he averaged 21.8 points and 6.4 rebounds, shooting 55.3 percent from the field and 39.2 percent from three.

RJ Barrett 2023-24 Stats: Knicks vs. Raptors Team GP PPG RPG APG FG% 3P% New York Knicks 26 18.2 4.3 2.4 42.3 33.1 Toronto Raptors 32 21.8 6.4 4.1 55.3 39.2

Now, he's carrying that over to the Olympics.

If Toronto gets this version of Barrett next to Scottie Barnes and Immanuel Quickley , it will rapidly and drastically increase the Raptors' ceiling in 2024-25 and beyond.