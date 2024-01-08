Highlights RJ Barrett's performance in the game against the Warriors showed he is thriving as the hometown hero of the Raptors.

Barrett's inclusion in the trade with the Knicks has partially solved the Raptors' shooting predicament and provided another offensive option.

Barrett's arrival to the Raptors comes at a perfect time as he prepares to represent Canada at the Paris Olympics, bringing his energy and confidence to the national team.

There are some things a fan can expect when sitting down to watch their basketball team face Stephen Curry and the Golden State Warriors: Curry raining three-point shots, the Warriors making it an interesting game in the fourth quarter, and Golden State fans booing the opposing team.

Well, in the Toronto Raptors' Jan. 7 road game against the Warriors, none of those things happened. In fact, fans in the arena were booing their own team.

In what may have been the game of the season for the Raptors, they defied many expectations and crushed the Warriors from every angle.

Toronto won 133-118 in Chase Arena and brought their 2024 record to 3-1, holding Steph Curry to nine total points in the game, zero first-half points, and zero successful three-point shots.

The game not only showed how good Toronto can be as a unit but assured Raptors fans that the trade to acquire Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett from the New York Knicks was just the move this team needed.

Further proof of that fact was Mississauga's own RJ Barrett stepping up and showing he could be the team's best scorer when called upon. The 23-year-old's performance against the Warriors showed he is not only settling in well to life as a Toronto Raptor, but that he is thriving in his role as the hometown hero of this team.

Barrett reached a season-high in scoring

37 points on 65.0 FG% against the Warriors

Although Barrett was not struggling as a New York Knick, he had been inconsistent and then labeled as a "toxic asset" thanks to his lengthy contract.

A change of scenery was what was best for the combo guard-forward and, despite a small sample size, his home of Toronto is looking to be an ideal spot for him to grow. While only four games in, Barrett is averaging 21.0 points on 53.8 percent shooting, 6.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists, showing that he can be a complementary scorer alongside Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam, provided the latter doesn't get traded.

Barrett scored a season-best 37 points, six rebounds, six assists and one steal, finishing one point behind the highest single-game performance by a Canadian in a Raptors jersey.

Those 37 points came on 5-8 shooting from three-point range, 13-20 shooting from the field, and 26 first-half points. Although not particularly known as a strong shooter, his 52.6 three-point field goal percentage is a career-best. It might not be sustainable, but the Raptors' spacing has helped the Canadian develop his shot.

"I would say I'm consistently working on my shot, that's first. I work at it every day. I just think the amount of work, the amount of shots that I put up is something that has to drop." - RJ Barrett

Barrett's fiery play has also caught the attention of his new head coach, Darko Rajaković, who praised his shooting as well as his playmaking intuition.

"I thought that R.J. was great today. Obviously, he scored a lot, but I was really proud of his playmaking. With six assists, he played unselfishly. He was trying to make the right plays every time down the court, and also I really liked the force that he was attacking the rim."

Raptors becoming a more cohesive team

Raptors are 3-1 since Barrett and Quickley arrived

While a big factor in the Anunoby-Barrett-Quickley trade was the fact that Anunoby's contract was expiring and the Raptors wanted some return for him, they also had roster problems to solve.

It was becoming clear that the Raptors' strategy of trying to put as many 6'9" players on the floor and teach them to play every position was flawed, and some clear roles needed to be established. They solved their point guard problem with Quickley, but Barrett's role on the team was the biggest question mark.

Toronto Raptors – January 2024 Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Pascal Siakam 23.5 5.5 4.3 62.5 61.5 RJ Barrett 21.0 6.5 3.0 53.8 52.6 Immanuel Quickley 17.3 4.8 6.5 39.7 41.4 Scottie Barnes 16.5 3.5 5.5 43.9 31.8 Jakob Poeltl 12.3 9.0 3.3 60.6 0.0

Since his arrival before the new year, Barrett has fit into this new roster seamlessly thanks to his energy, which has helped the team wake up from what has felt like a years-long funk. His physicality and ability to knock down his free throws provide the Raptors with yet another offensive option behind Siakam and Barnes.

He has also been racking up assists, a result of Rajaković's emphasis on ball movement.

"I think I had two assists in the first half or whatever it was. I think I had four in the second half. Not even trying to do anything crazy, just trying to play basketball. This team, we're trying to get a lot of assists. We're trying to play together. Not just me, everybody." - RJ Barrett

Inserting Barrett into the starting lineup also helps solve the problem of Toronto's bench. By sliding both Dennis Schröder and Gary Trent Jr. to the bench, that group now has clear leadership, experienced shooting, and defined roles.

Toronto Raptors – Bench Player Stats Players Points Rebounds Assists Field Goal % Three-Point Field Goal % Dennis Schröder 13.8 3.5 6.5 56.1 27.3 Gary Trent Jr. 10.7 2.3 1.6 40.7 35.8 Chris Boucher 6.6 4.0 0.4 49.3 37.5

It showed in Sunday's game against Golden State when the bench scored 50 of the Raptors' total 133 points in the game. Given the new roster make-up and the increased depth on the bench, the Anunoby trade seems to have worked on multiple levels.

Carving Barrett's path to the 2024 Paris Olympics

Barrett will represent Canada

Canadians already know how fun it is to see RJ operate at his best, as he's been playing for the Canadian National Basketball team for years. He helped the program win its first FIBA World Cup Bronze medal in the summer, securing the men's team an Olympic berth for the first time since 2000.

Barrett has been involved with Canada Basketball his entire life, as his father, Rowan Barrett Sr., is the general manager of the senior men's national team. His arrival in Toronto could not have come at a better time. He will now get to spend the six months leading up to his first Olympics at home, and while it surely will get fans pumped, it's RJ's confidence that needs to be at a high going into Paris.

Barrett averaged 16.8 points per game at the FIBA World Cup in 2023, shooting 37.3 percent from three and 45.4 percent from the field. His tournament-high 24 points against Slovenia in the quarter-final helped Canada reach new heights in the tournament.

If Barrett can seamlessly take the energy he has been bringing to the Toronto Raptors into his role with the Canadian national team, Canada could have a thrilling run in Paris this summer.

For now, Canadians get the pleasure of continuing to watch the young star thrive as a Toronto Raptor. The team now heads to Los Angeles to continue their West Coast road trip against the Lakers and Clippers.

"I see us playing with a lot of joy and for each other. Guys are enjoying being on the floor and competing for each other." - Darko Rajaković