Traditionally, the last game before a trade deadline for any team can be a little... awkward? Interesting? Telling of what's to come?

The Toronto Raptors kicked off their trade season early this year with a Dec. 30 trade, bringing in RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley from the Knicks. While multiple trades have happened since, including a move today to acquire Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji, and another to bring in Spencer Dinwiddie, those players from the first trade six weeks ago seem like team veterans at this point.

The front office deemed both Barrett and Quickley safe from other moves though, so they were some of the only players who were able to relax and just play as the deadline crept up. In the short time since RJ Barrett became a Toronto Raptor, he's thrived with the team. Night in and night out, he's been one of Toronto's top performers.

That was true again in Wednesday night's pre-deadline game, which was a little tense, knowing the team was on the brink of making more trades in the hours to come.

Barrett was the only player who scored 20+ points in the game, finishing with 23, along with six rebounds, five assists and one block in the team's win against the Hornets.

Barrett battling minor knee injury

He had missed three games and the Raptors' Monday back-to-back contest

Barrett has had quite a whirlwind couple of months. He spent most of December on the road with the Knicks, was then traded to Toronto, and then spent most of January and February on the road with the Raptors.

When he developed a sore knee a few weeks ago, it wasn't shocking given the intense schedule he has had over the past two months. He ended up sitting out three games in a row.

Barrett then returned for the Raptors' Sunday night game against the Oklahoma City Thunder, which went into double overtime. Barrett scored 23 points in that game as well, playing in both extra periods for Toronto. He sat out of the next night's game in New Orleans because of injury management, which led to Gradey Dick having his best game of the season.

RJ Barrett – January 2024 Stats Categories Stats PPG 21.0 RPG 7.1 APG 3.5 FG% 55.0 3PT% 36.0

The team was not too concerned with Barrett's knee on Monday, saying it was just a preventative measure after playing so much the night before. When he returned for Wednesday night's game in Charlotte, he looked in top shape.

"We weren't playing on defense. I wasn't playing on defense. But no, it was good. We came, we listened, we responded. Everybody locked in, everybody just played hard, and we were able to come back and get the win." - RJ Barrett

Raptors settling into this new roster

New pieces are coming in at the trade deadline

The Toronto Raptors have had a whirlwind of a trade season. By the time Thursday's trade deadline passes, the team will have blown up more than half of the roster and brought in new pieces. Though this hasn't affected Barrett's game much, as he is averaging a career-high 21.3 points per game since joining the Raptors, the squad as a whole has been a little disjointed.

In Wednesday's game against Charlotte, the effort was extremely up and down by the team. It took a stern talking to from Darko Rajaković mid-game to get them to play some defense. They eventually won the game, 123-117, but it was an odd game all around.

"I was not happy with the intensity, I was not happy with our communication, just the urgency was not there. In order to win on the road, we needed to be better, so I just expressed my feelings in a soft Serbian way." - Darko Rajaković

With the trade deadline passing before the team's next game, they will now have time to settle in and build chemistry for the rest of the season. The Raptors have a more clear vision for the future than ever now, and without the threat of anyone being traded at any moment, maybe the team will be more relaxed.

RJ Barrett could be a future All-Star

Raptors are celebrating Scottie Barnes' first All-Star call-up

The biggest win for the Toronto Raptors this season has been the improvement of Scottie Barnes. After not making the All-Star coaches' vote, he was selected as an injury replacement by Adam Silver. It's Barnes' first career All-Star appearance.

With Barnes' game improving and the league on notice, you can't help but think if an All-Star appearance is in Barrett's future as a Raptor. He's been putting up incredible numbers since being traded, and it looks like he feels comfortable on this team.

RJ Barrett – Stats With Raptors vs Career PTS AST REB FG% 3PT% Toronto Raptors 21.3 3.6 7.0 55.4 39.3 Career 18.2 2.8 5.4 42.9 34.4

If Barrett keeps up this play into next year and beyond, he may get to the All-Star game himself soon. For now, the Raptors are focusing on rebuilding their roster, with Barrett, Barnes and Quickley at the core of the team.