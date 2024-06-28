Highlights Patrick Mahomes and Coors Light have reportedly created a commercial that won't be released until Mahomes retires.

Coors Light is hosting a livestream of the advertisement's burial at their headquarters on Friday morning.

Because active players cannot endorse alcohol, Coors Light and Mahomes have been creative in their use of him in recent summers.

Per NFL regulations, active players are not allowed to promote alcohol products. While some may consider the rule a bit frivolous, it hasn't prevented Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes from teaming up with Coors Light for a new advertisement.

In the commercial, Mahomes is filming what's akin to an action movie scene before production is suddenly halted by one of the ad's producers, who informs the three-time Super Bowl champion of the league's rules on such matters. When things get solemn, a prop assistant suggests they finish the project, bury it in a time capsule and unveil it when Mahomes retires.

Both Mahomes and the producer dismissed the idea, but that's apparently what Coors Light is planning to do. They even have a "Time Capsule Burial Ceremony" livestream scheduled for Friday at 11:00 a.m. E.T. to commemorate the event.

Mahomes isn't quite one-upping John Malkovich with this effort, but he did continue his tradition of toeing the line during this endorsement deal.

Related Missouri to Present Its Own Stadium Deal to Keep the Kansas City Chiefs Neighboring states are at war over the Kansas City Chiefs. Missouri is working on their pitch to keep them in town.

This Isn't Mahomes' First Ad With Coors Light

He has made commercials each of the past two years

Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

In terms of creativity, those residing behind-the-scenes for Coors Light may need a raise for all they've done with Mahomes. In 2022, when Mahomes and Coors Light's contract seemingly began, the company had him promote "The Coors Light", a flashlight made of "high quality steel so it feels [as] cold as the Rocky Mountains."

One year ago, Mahomes starred in a commercial for the "Coors Light Bear", the "perfect bear to hang out with after a long day" that is "0% adult beverage and 100% mammal." Coors actually made some bear golf club covers for the occasion, with all proceeds going to the "15 And The Mahomies" foundation. They apparently did the same with "The Coors Lights", but the page for that product no longer exists.

Per CBS Sports' Cody Benjamin, Mahomes released a statement saying he and the company were "cooking up something special," but everyone would "have to stay tuned until the day that we can finally share it with the world!"

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Mahomes may not *technically* be endorsing beer, but some retired NFL players have. One of the most memorable recent examples involves Hall of Famers Anthony Munoz and Tony Gonzalez, as well as 13-year veteran guard Roberto Garza, appearing in a Modelo advertisement.

The "Redatrick Figurine", the pixelated bobblehead of the Chiefs' signal-caller teased in this year's commercial, is the 2024 promotional product. Fans can purchase their copy of the memorabilia from Coors Light's website for $75. Like the two prior pieces, all proceeds will go to the "15 And The Mahomies" foundation.

Source: Coors Light

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.