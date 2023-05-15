There were emotional scenes at the end of the inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon as rugby league legend Kevin Sinfield stopped short of the finish to carry his friend over the line.

Sinfield, 42, pushed his former teammate around the course in a specially-adapted wheelchair.

The defence coach of the England national team, who played alongside Burrow at Leeds Rhinos, delighted the crowd at the very end of the 26.2-mile race.

As he carried Burrow over the finish line, Sinfield gave his friend a celebratory kiss.

The footage has subsequently gone viral on social media. It will surely go down as one of 2023’s best sporting moments.

Burrow, who played for Leeds Rhinos between 2001-2017 and also represented England at international level, was diagnosed with life-changing motor neurone disease (MND) in 2019.

After losing his ability to speak, Burrow needs communicates using a computer voice system.

The inaugural Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon saw 12,000 people participate.

What did Rob Burrow say before the marathon?

Speaking ahead of the event, per BBC News, Burrow said: “Leeds is such a wonderful city and I am so grateful for all the support the city has shown not just for me and my family, but for the event and the entire MND community."

The marathon raised funds for The Rob Burrow Centre for Motor Neurone Disease Appeal and the Leeds Hospitals Charity, along with other causes.

Sinfield: 'The longer it takes, the more time I get to spend with Rob'

Sinfield, meanwhile, thanked all those involved for “creating something so incredible in Rob’s name”.

He added: "Today is a celebration of friendship.”

Speaking before the race, he told The Guardian: “I ran the London Marathon three weeks ago and everyone wants to know what your time was but this, it doesn’t matter how long it takes. The longer it takes, the more time I get to spend with him so I’m really looking forward to it.”

Kevin Sinfield - real life hero

The heroic Sinfield has raised more than £8 million for MND charities since his friend was diagnosed.

He ran seven back-to-back ultra marathons in November 2020, while in 2020 he ran seven marathons in seven days.

One year later, in 2021, he completed a 101-mile run in just 24 hours.

The Rob Burrow Leeds Marathon was hailed by Jenn Scribbins from the Motor Neurone Disease Association, who said: "Six people are diagnosed every day and unfortunately there is no cure.

"What this event is doing is raising those funds to help us get closer to that cure."