Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag is walking on a tightrope after a poor few months at the Old Trafford helm have seen him face criticism - but the Red Devils do not want to sack him after giving him a vote of confidence at the Theatre of Dreams, according to reports.

United have only won three of their opening ten games in all competitions this campaign, with one of those being a routine League Cup win over Barnsley - and after just about surviving in his job last season, Ten Hag has already taken pelters this season for subpar performances. But despite reports suggesting he is on the brink, ESPN reporter Rob Dawson states that the Dutchman could be saved as United chiefs 'don't want to sack him'.

Man Utd 'Do Not Want to Sack' Erik ten Hag

The Dutchman may be kept on the books at Old Trafford

Speaking on ESPN, Dawson stated that United do not want to sack the Dutchman, especially after giving him an extension in the summer.

Erik ten Hag's Premier League statistics - Man Utd squad ranking, 2024/25 Stats Output Squad rank Goals scored 5 =18th Goals conceded 8 =5th Shots taken per game 12.7 =11th Shots against per game 12.1 6th xG 10.96 12th

However, he equally labelled the fact that there is already discourse surrounding his future as 'embarrassing', with United failing to change their fortunes over the past six months. He said:

"It's a tough one now, because Manchester United really don't want to sack Erik ten Hag - they've said that privately. They made a decision in the summer to stick with him. "Now we can talk about the reasons behind that for a half-hour show on its own, but they decided they had to stick with him and they extended his contract. So to get to a point in October, very early October, where there is a decision to be made about whether he stays as manager or not is embarrassing for them. "They thought that the season would start better than it has done, and that they'd show signs of progress, and all of the debate over whether Erik ten Hag is the right man for the job that we saw in the summer would all disappear. It hasn't. "I understand what you're saying; that game against Tottenham last weekend was awful, and there was a lot of speculation about Erik ten Hag's position. United privately said that they were very calm, they didn't want to make a knee-jerk reaction to that one result and they would take stock over the next two games. "Even though they've drawn to Porto and a tough away game against Aston Villa, I still think they have a decision to make."

Ten Hag's Previous Achievements Could Be His Saviour

United performed comparatively well in the 2022/23 season

Ten Hag did enjoy a strong first season at United, which many people will forget amid their poor run over the past 12 months or so.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Erik ten Hag has won two trophies for United - only Jose Mourinho has done the same in the post-Alex Ferguson era.

A first trophy in five years, a third-placed finish which came with relative ease, and two domestic cup finals - one of which they only lost to a resurgent treble-winning side in neighbours Manchester City - was an extremely solid start for the former Ajax boss, and so he will have had credit in the bank from his debut campaign.

However, recent results have been inexcusable and with recruitment also being blasted, it is tough to see a future in which Ten Hag comes back from his recent endeavours with United struggling for results and consistency.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 08-10-24.