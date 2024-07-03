Rob Dillingham Excited With Timberwolves Draft Selection: 'Wouldn't Think I Would Go to a Contender'

Highlights Rob Dillingham was traded from the San Antonio Spurs to the Minnesota Timberwolves on draft night.

Dillingham is excited to join a championship-aspiring team.

Dillingham to learn from Mike Conley, and ease into the lead guard role.

The Minnesota Timberwolves shook up the entire 2024 NBA Draft with their surprising trade to acquire the draft rights for Kentucky's Rob Dillingham with the eighth overall pick. Although Dillingham wasn't expecting Minnesota to be a potential landing spot, the point guard is excited about contributing to a team that has championship aspirations.

Dillingham was one of the most dynamic players with the largest upside in the draft. The Timberwolves did what they could to acquire the player they thought was their future by sending two first-round picks to the San Antonio Spurs, including a 2031 unprotected first and a 2030 pick swap.

The 6-foot-3 guard was left like the entire basketball world, surprised by the news of the trade. The Athletic's Jon Krawczynski spoke with Dillingham, who shared his thoughts about the opportunity to play for the Timberwolves.

"The Timberwolves are one of the best teams in the NBA, so I wouldn’t think I would go to a contender right off rip. Me seeing I was going to the Timberwolves was just a blessing and I was just happy that I got to learn from so many vets." - Rob Dillingham

Many young players would rather be in a situation where they're considered the main building block, which would result in the offense playing through them on most of the possessions. Dillingham won't have that luxury in his rookie season, as he's joining an already established team that made a run to the Western Conference Finals. However, there is plenty of good to come from this opportunity and it could eventually be the best thing to happen in Dillingham's career.

Dillingham Will Learn From One of the Greatest Point Guards

Mike Conley will teach Dillingham more than he would ever learn on his own

Let it be clear, the Timberwolves didn't trade up to acquire Dillingham eighth overall for him to be a career sixth-man. The end goal is for him to be paired alongside Anthony Edwards in the backcourt as the franchise's two lead guards. Minnesota wants to ease Dillingham into that role, so by the time the transition is made between the current starting point guard, Mike Conley, and the 19-year-old, it's seamless.

Dillingham was electric in college during his sole season in Kentucky. Paired alongside Houston Rockets draftee, Reed Sheppard, the guard responsibilities were split between them, although Dillingham is capable of doing everything himself.

Rob Dillingham 2023-24 NCAA Stats Category Stats PTS 15.2 REB 2.9 AST 3.9 FG% 47.5 3P% 44.4

Slotted into a sixth-man position alongside 2023-24 Sixth Man of the Year, Naz Reid, Dillingham won't have too much pressure to succeed right away at the NBA level. The Timberwolves have an adequate number of contributors on offense and defense, which will allow Dillingham to thrive in what he does best.

Minnesota struggled in their Conference Finals series against the Dallas Mavericks to create offense outside of Edwards. Dillingham is an exceptional shot creator for himself and others. His presence on the court can relieve Edwards of the offensive burden, which forces defenses to adjust from overloading Edwards whenever he has the ball.

Dillingham may not be in the running for Rookie of the Year like his contemporaries, but he will be competing for something far greater than an individual award.