You don't have to be mad to be a goalkeeper, but it certainly helps. As well as having the curious desire of wanting to stop goals, rather than scoring them, keepers must possess incredibly thick skin, plenty of self-confidence and, perhaps most importantly of all, a high pain threshold. Arguably the most physical position on the pitch, goalkeepers throw themselves around for 90 minutes, regularly get clattered by opponents at set-pieces and will always try to win the ball, even if it means taking a whack in the process.

It can be quite a dangerous job, with injuries occurring as a result of a goalkeeper simply trying to do their job. Who can forget the moment that Petr Cech fractured his skull against Reading after he collided with the boot of Stephen Hunt? The former Chelsea man had to wear a protective helmet for the rest of his career. Even without gruesome incidents like that, though, keepers are gradually taking more and more damage as they spend years throwing themselves all over the place trying to deny their opposition a goal. The wear and tear that the gruelling position takes is pretty nasty and several former shot-stoppers have now come out and shared their experiences after playing in goal and shared some of the brutal ways in which the position impacted their hands.

In 2022, BT Sport, now known as TNT Sports, produced a documentary which turned the spotlight on goalkeepers and celebrated the unique and often misunderstood world of these fascinating individuals. A clip from the documentary highlighted the gruesome injuries and the wear and tear that being a goalkeeper takes on the footballers standing in between the sticks. Rob Green was one of the shotstoppers included and his finger following his incredible career has to be seen to be believed. More recently, he appeared in a special for Amazon Prime and again showed the world his finger, explaining what happened and it is wild.

Rob Green had a solid career in the Premier League

It took its toll on his finger

Green had a solid career playing for top clubs like Norwich City, West Ham United and Queens Park Rangers in the Premier League. He played over 250 games in England's top flight, and over 650 in total across a career that spanned 20 years. He was always a consistent and reliable figure in goal for his clubs, but his hard work and dedication took its toll on his body, as his gruesome looking finger proves.

Green explained that playing in goal for so long saw his finger get broken or dislocated on numerous occasions, something that eventually had a long-term impact on it. The former England international even admitted that the little finger would sometimes stick into the ground when he dived to his right. We can only imagine how painful that sensation must feel.

"Don't be a goalkeeper, kids. "After a long time playing in goal it (his little finger) got injured, dislocated, broken, numerous times. It slowly started to die and then, it gave up, essentially. It was when I started diving to my right and it started sticking into the ground as I was diving that I thought 'perhaps I might need to get seen to'."

Incredibly, though, Green continued playing even with his finger in such a state and even found ways to work around it. He had brand-new gloves personally manufactured that adapted to his finger and would make things more comfortable for him. This was done with the work of the glove manufacturers, something he's still very grateful for now.

"The glove manufacturers very kindly made me sort of a paddle hand, which had the two main fingers and then one larger finger, so I could tape them (his final three fingers) together and keep it relatively straight. "So, for the last 10 years of my career or so, I had a finger brace within my gloves to help me, to help me survive through the games really, but yeah, it's kind of stayed that way ever since."

Green's finger is a fine example of the sort of sacrifice that goalkeepers make and the turmoil they put their own bodies through during their careers. He isn't the only former shot-stopper with damaged hands, though. Many keepers, especially ones that have long, illustrious careers playing inbetween the sticks regularly are impacted in a similar way. After all, considering how physical the role is, it's hardly a surprise.

Former goalkeepers show their fingers and hands

David James, Paul Robinson and more have shared their experiences

David James is one of the greatest goalkeepers in Premier League history. The former Liverpool, Manchester City and Portsmouth man spent the majority of his career playing in England's top flight. Having last played in the league back in 2010 for Portsmouth, the now 53-year-old still has the second most cleansheets in Premier League history. Few keepers were on his level back then, but his legacy came at a price.

"There is so much to enjoy about being a goalkeeper, but there is so much pain."

Rachel Brown-Finnis, who also represented England on 82 occasions, pointed out that her wedding ring had to be made bigger than her 19-stone, 6ft 7in husband's. Paul Robinson, another ex-England international, has a very dodgy middle finger on his right hand. And there aren't many fingers that Neville Southall, the former Wales international, hasn't either dislocated or had stitches in.

They all spoke about their injuries and issues in the BT Sport documentary a couple of years ago and if it's told us anything, it's that goalkeepers really do put their bodies on the line week after week to help their teams. They're often subjected to way too much criticism and any mistake is highlighted far more than any impressive performance of theirs. It's time we all gave goalkeepers a lot more respect.