Arsenal defender Rob Holding could become a 'real hero' at the Emirates as they continue their race for the title, journalist Pete O'Rourke has told GIVEMESPORT.

The 27-year-old hasn't featured as much as he might have hoped this season, but he's now got a chance to make himself a hero.

Arsenal news - Rob Holding

Holding has started just one Premier League game this campaign, as per FBref, but he could be called upon more often over the next few weeks.

Reports from France have suggested that Saliba could be out for several weeks, meaning Holding could play a crucial role in Arsenal's title race after the international break.

With Saliba absent, Holding was given his first start of the term against Crystal Palace last weekend, where he produced an assured performance, receiving a Sofascore rating of 7.3.

The former Bolton defender, who is earning £40k-a-week at Arsenal, has waited patiently for his opportunity at Arsenal, but he now has a chance to play his role in the Gunners' title challenge.

What has O'Rourke said about Holding?

O'Rourke has suggested that Holding could go on to become a hero for the Gunners this season if he plays a pivotal role in their title race.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "For Holding, it's a chance for him to go and play an important role in the title race, and that will go a long way to making him a real hero with the Arsenal fans. That's why you need a strong squad if you're competing for titles and silverware.

"You need players to step up and be ready to come in for anybody who's injured or missing, and that's the situation here with Holding."

How much will Arsenal miss Saliba?

Saliba has been one of the best-performing central defenders in the Premier League this season, instantly adapting to life in England after a spell out on loan.

The French defender has helped Arsenal record 11 clean sheets in the league, winning 4.0 duels, 2.0 aerial duels, and 1.3 tackles per game, as per Sofascore.

Saliba has even popped up with a couple of goals, and was named in The Athletic's 'Premier League Team of the Season - so far' back in February.

Although Holding impressed when deputising in Saliba's absence against Crystal Palace, there's a clear difference in ability between the two players, and Arsenal fans will be desperate for the latter to return to action as soon as possible.