In 2020, there was no doubt that Robert Lewandowski was the best footballer on the planet. Having scored goal after goal, he picked up his first Champions League crown and led Bayern Munich to a treble win.

With that said, he looked to be a shoo-in for the Ballon d'Or. However, due to the global COVID-19 pandemic, it was decided that the prize would not be awarded that year.

One year on, the golden ball was given to Lionel Messi. In his acceptance speech, the legendary Barcelona star acknowledged that Lewandowski deserved the prize for 2020, and called on event organisers France Football to retrospectively hand the Pole his gong. Surprisingly, however, this did not go down well.

Messi Claimed Lewandowski Deserved 2020 Ballon d'Or

Poland Striker said they were 'empty words'

As quoted in the Daily Mail, when Messi took to the stage to pick up the 2021 Ballon d'Or, he claimed that Lewandowski deserved the prize in the past. In full, he said:

"I also want to tell Robert [Lewandowski] that it is an honour for me to fight against him. I think that you deserve your Ballon d'Or. Last year everyone agreed that you were the winner and I think that France Football should give you the Ballon d'Or that you deserve. "And you won it last year, so I hope France Football can do it and you can have it in your home, because you were just the winner. It couldn't be done because of the pandemic, but I think you should have it in your house too."

Despite this glowing praise, Lewandowski was irked by the comments. He even went as far as to say that they were insincere, calling them 'empty words':

"I would like it [Messi's 2020 Ballon d'Or statement] to be a sincere and courteous statement from a great player and not just an empty words."

Lewandowski Reflected on Ballon d'Or Disapoinment

"I felt sadness"

Lewandowski evidently felt that Messi's words would only have any meaning if they actually led to him being awarded the prize. But that never came to pass and it seems as though the Polish international will end his career without claiming football's biggest individual award.

On the disappointment of it all, he explained to the press: "I felt sadness. I can't deny it. I can't say I was happy, on the contrary. I have a feeling of sadness.

"To be so close, to compete with Messi, of course I respect how he plays and what he has achieved. The mere fact that I was able to compete with him shows me the level that I was able to reach."

In the 2019/20 season, Lewandowski certainly did perform at an incredible level. In total, he bagged 55 goals and claimed 10 assists in 47 games for Bayern Munich. This saw him finish the campaign with the Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal under his belt.

Lewandowski vs Messi in 2019/20 Stat Lewandowski Messi Games 47 44 Goals 55 31 Assists 10 27 Honours Champions League, Bundesliga and DFB-Pokal None

Adding to his frustration, he then scored 48 goals and notched nine assists in 40 games the following season, winning the league and the UEFA and German Super Cups but this wasn't enough to see him claim the 2021 Ballon d'Or.

Instead, that prize went to the aforementioned Messi. It could be argued that the then-Barcelona man didn't have a better season than Lewandowski then either – he won just the Copa del Rey, while scoring 38 goals and picking up 14 assists in 47 games for his club.

This of course wasn't the first time a Bayern Munich star was harshly denied the Ballon d'Or. In 2013, having also won a treble, Franck Ribery looked a likely winner of the prize but instead, it went to Cristiano Ronaldo, who hadn't won any club trophies that year.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Between 2005 and 2023, the Ballon d'Or has only been handed out to a player who wasn't playing for either Real Madrid or Barcelona on two occasions. That was Messi, who won the award with Paris Saint-Germain and Inter Miami in 2021 and 2023.

The Frenchman would later claim 'that it was a political choice' to hand the prize to the Real Madrid icon and not him. At least Lewandowski can take solace in not being the only Munich legend to feel somewhat bitter about the prize.

Stats via Transfermarkt.