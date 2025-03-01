Robbie Fowler is one of the greatest strikers to have ever pulled on a Liverpool shirt. The ex-England international had an incredible knack for being in the right place at the right time and using his intelligent finishing ability to get the ball in the back of the net regularly.

The Reds may not have been at the peak of their powers when Fowler was a mainstay at Anfield, but he still shared a pitch with some of the very best players to have represented the Merseysiders. The likes of John Barnes, Michael Owen and Ian Rush were all teammates of Fowler's.

However, there was one especially talented player emerging in the academy when the striker was already a first-team star. That was Steven Gerrard, who Fowler has claimed to be the greatest Liverpool player of all time.

Fowler: Gerrard is Liverpool's Greatest

The ex-striker snubbed one huge name when making this claim