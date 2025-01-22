Summary Robbie Fowler debated the five greatest strikers in Premier League history with Sam Allardyce back in 2023.

Harry Kane was the only player still playing to be picked.

Arsenal, Man United, and Chelsea were also represented, but no Liverpool player got the green light.

A legend of Anfield, Robbie Fowler was the kind of natural goalscorer who was born to plunder goals in the Premier League. Having come through the Liverpool academy, Fowler would become an integral part of the Reds during the 1990s and would later strike up a fearsome partnership up top with an emerging Michael Owen.

After completing an unorthodox treble with Liverpool in 2001, consisting at that time of a League Cup, FA Cup, and UEFA Cup, Fowler would go onto pastures new with Leeds United, and later Manchester City, before returning to Merseyside for one last short stint with the club situated just three miles up the road from his Toxteth childhood residence.

In total, "God" - as he was lovingly referred to by the Anfield faithful - scored 163 goals in 379 Premier League appearances, and he remains the Reds' second-highest goalscorer in the competition, behind only Mohamed Salah. It is for this reason that Fowler is well qualified to speak about what makes a good striker, and back in 2023, he was asked to list who, in his opinion, were the five greatest strikers in Premier League history. See the full 'No Tippy Tappy Football' podcast episode below:

Alan Shearer

Premier League clubs: Blackburn Rovers & Newcastle United

As a predatory finisher who valued finding the back of the net as his greatest asset above all else, Fowler was always going to include the Premier League's record goalscorer in his top five. "We could probably sit here and talk about strikers all day, but for me, Shearer is - you know, the goals the type of player he was - he was an incredible player," he said.

With 260 goals to his name, it's likely that every modern-day striker fortunate enough to ply their trade in England's promised land will base their game off the former Blackburn and Newcastle legend. Crazily enough, though, he only ever lifted the league title once - that coming in the 1994/95 season with Blackburn, when Shearer won the Golden Boot with 34 goals.

Harry Kane

Premier League clubs: Tottenham Hotspur

Fowler didn't give much of an explanation for picking Harry Kane - but the numbers speak for themselves. Despite playing in what many onlookers tend to dub a below-par Tottenham team for 13 years, England's record goalscorer always carried the team on his back and his track record of being just as influential from deep as he was in and around the six-yard box is a testament to how complete he was.

In 320 Premier League appearances, he scored 213 goals. But that only tells half the story as, in that same timeframe, he also provided 46 assists, was named club captain, and did more than his fair share to help the defence out whenever the going got tough. In essence, he took what made Shearer a great striker and added a few more ingredients to become the modern-day incarnation of a frontman.

Thierry Henry

Premier League clubs: Arsenal

"For obvious reasons" was the only explanation Fowler could conjure up for also naming Thierry Henry, who has also been cited as the Premier League's most exciting player of all time. The Frenchman oozed charisma and became the leading man in one of the greatest sides the country has ever seen as part of Arsene Wenger’s 'invincible' Arsenal team in the 2003/04 season.

Henry tallied 175 goals and 74 assists across his 258 appearances at the pinnacle of English football. As a result, he is one of only two players in Fowler's selection who sits inside the top 10 for both goals and assists. When you pair this with his two Player of the Season awards, four Golden Boot mantles, and two league titles, nobody can dispute his position as one of the greatest players - not just strikers - in Premier League history.

Didier Drogba

Premier League clubs: Chelsea

During the time Henry was just about finished with his time in England and seeking a new adventure on the Costa Brava coastline with Barcelona, Didier Drogba came along and completely changed the narrative over which London club was bigger: Arsenal or Chelsea. A Premier League champion four times and the crown jewel of the Blues' first Champions League triumph, 'The King' collected goals in the West End like nobody's business.

With 104 goals in 254 English topflight appearances, the Ivory Coast forward was electric during his heyday. The proof of his superstar quality is in the very fact that Chelsea have been unable to replace him, almost exactly a decade after he departed. Who could blame them? He is one of the greatest big-game players, too.

Wayne Rooney

Premier League clubs: Manchester United

Until very recently, no team had ever dominated the Premier League quite on the same level as Manchester United did under Sir Alex Ferguson. So, despite his allegiances, Fowler just had to pick one of the Red Devils' marksmen. While Ruud van Nistelrooy, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, and Dwight Yorke all deserve a mention, it was the one and only Wayne Rooney who got the nod.

As his club's all-time top goalscorer, there's arguably never been a player more iconic in English football folklore than the former Everton academy prospect. On his debut, he scored a hat-trick and provided an assist in a 6-2 win over Fenerbahce, and no better have the words "remember the name" been more justifiable by the commentary team at the time.

Fast-forward 491 Premier League appearances, 208 goals, 103 assists, and five Premier League titles, and you get a player who literally saw it all during his career. A player Fowler rightly hailed for being able to perform in a high-pressure environment from an early age and never once looked out of place.

Statistics in this article are courtesy of Transfermarkt. Correct as of 22-01-25.