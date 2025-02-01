Robbie Fowler is one of the greatest Premier League strikers of all-time and across spells with Liverpool, Leeds and Manchester City, he played with some incredible footballers. Particularly during his time with the Reds, the Englishman enjoyed major success and won a pair of League Cups, as well as the FA Cup and a UEFA Cup trophy. He even finished as a runner-up in the Champions League with Liverpool.

Fowler lined up alongside the likes of Steven Gerrard, Javier Mascherano, Jamie Carragher and more during his time on the pitch and he wasn't short of options when naming who his greatest ever teammate was. Naturally, many would assume it was Gerrard. The Englishman is considered one of the greatest midfielders in Premier League history and one of Liverpool's all-time best players. He helped drag the club to glory at times when they didn't look close to it.

Still, when talking about who the best footballer he ever played alongside was, Fowler decided not to opt for Gerrard and instead chose another former Liverpool star.

Fowler Named Steve McManaman His Best Teammate

The two played together at Liverpool and England

During an appearance on the Say It and Spray It podcast, Fowler discussed his greatest ever teammates and decided to name Steve McManaman as his all-time best. The two spent time together at Liverpool, Manchester City and in the England national team over the years. The former winger clearly made an impact too, as Fowler heaped praise on him. In quotes shared by TBR Football, he said:

"Steven [Gerrard] I played with for a number of years when he was obviously coming through as a young kid. Obviously, when I came back, he was, I mean, he was an absolute superstar when I came back to Liverpool. But my best player, I don’t think it’s close with Steve McManaman. Steve McManaman was incredible. "He really was. And I don’t know, he probably doesn’t get the love I think he deserves from some of the fans."

Many will be surprised Fowler didn't pick Gerrard, but McManaman was an excellent player in his own right during his time on the football pitch. His time at Real Madrid might not have been the success he hoped it would be, but he was tremendous for Liverpool throughout the 1990s. He ultimately played 364 times for the Reds and recorded 152 goal contributions in the process.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt and accurate as of 01/02/2025