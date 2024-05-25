Highlights Robbie Fowler believes Liverpool have a Sadio Mane 'headache' they are yet to fix.

Alexander Isak and Ollie Watkins are two Premier League forwards Fowler would like to see his former club sign.

Liverpool are expected to be in the market for a wide attacker in the upcoming transfer window.

Liverpool legend Robbie Fowler would like the club to sign Newcastle striker Alexander Isak and Aston Villa forward Ollie Watkins this summer as new head coach Arne Slot is set to kick off a new era at Anfield, according to quotes via TEAMtalk. The Reds confirmed the Dutch manager’s appointment earlier this week following an emotional final game of the season for the outgoing Jurgen Klopp.

Speculation has already started over which players Slot will hope can join him at the club, although it’s set to be an interesting summer with the UEFA European Championships set to kick off next month. The Athletic, however, has previously reported that one position Slot will certainly look to strengthen is in attack.

Fowler scored over 180 goals for Liverpool during his two spells at the club, while he also represented the likes of Leeds United and Manchester City. The Reds struggled for goals in the final weeks of Klopp’s tenure so, as a prolific goalscorer himself during his playing days, Fowler has identified two names that could ensure Slot doesn’t face the same problems next season.

Alexander Isak

Newcastle United

Newcastle United’s Alexander Isak has become one of the most exciting, dynamic attackers in the Premier League since his arrival from Real Sociedad in 2022. This season alone, the Swedish international has scored 25 goals and registered two assists across all competitions for the Magpies.

Fowler believes there are similarities between Isak and former Liverpool star Sadio Mane. The Senegal international left Anfield in 2022 to join Bayern Munich, but is now playing in Saudi Arabia with Al Nassr.

Mane, along with Mohamed Salah, has been one of Liverpool’s most lethal forwards in recent history and his goals and contributions have been tough to replace. Fowler believes Isak - who the Telegraph report would cost at least £90m - is the player to solve that.

According to quotes, via TEAMtalk, he said:

“In the last six weeks or so, it has become evident that Liverpool need a player who can change things and make their attack more varied when it isn’t happening for them. Isak, for me, reminds me of Sadio Mane as well. “I don’t want to put things in people’s heads, but I think he would be a good fit. There’s a bit of a Sadio Mane headache still at Liverpool and I can see a bit of Mane in Isak, in all honesty."

Ollie Watkins

Aston Villa

Also among the top goalscorers in the Premier League last season was Aston Villa’s Ollie Watkins. The 28-year-old striker has been pivotal under manager Unai Emery as they secured a spot in UEFA’s premier competition for the first time in over 40 years.

Isak vs Watkins: Premier League 2023-24 Isak Watkins Appearances 30 37 Goals 21 19 Assists 2 13 xG 22.06 20.06

Across all competitions for Villa, Watkins scored 27 goals and registered 13 assists in 2023/24. Those numbers have seemingly caught the attention of other Premier League clubs, with Manchester United most heavily linked to the player in recent weeks.

However, Fowler would like to see the England international at Liverpool next season alongside Isak.

“There are two players I would genuinely like to see at the club; Ollie Watkins and Alexander Isak. I think Watkins has just signed a new deal, but I’ve got a lot of time for him and I think he is brilliant.”

