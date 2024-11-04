Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Robbie Keane believes that Erling Haaland is already the "closest thing" to Premier League record goalscorer, Alan Shearer, touting the Manchester City No. 9 as "ridiculous."

Midway through his third season with the Cityzens, the 24-year-old Norwegian has already notched 74 league goals, which has him ranked 63rd in the division's all-time scoring charts.

Furthermore, he has two league titles to his name, and could end up with a third with the reigning champions still one of the top favourites to win their fifth league title in a row, though they currently sit one point behind rivals Liverpool at this early stage of the season.

Keane: Haaland is ‘Ridiculous’

The Man City striker should be in the 'same bracket' as Henry, Drogba, Shearer

Writing in his column for Betway, Keane stated that Haaland should already be in the same conversation as some of the Premier League's greatest ever strikers, including Didier Drogba, Thierry Henry and Shearer, because of him continuing to perform at the very highest level during his third season with City.

Furthermore, Keane, who scored 126 Premier League goals in 13 seasons, and is 17th in the all-time leading goalscorers list, classed Haaland as the 'closest thing' to the Premier League's greatest ever goalscorer due to his ability to be able to find the net with few touches in any given game.

What Erling Haaland’s doing at the moment is ridiculous. You’d have to put him in the bracket of Alan Shearer, Didier Drogba and Thierry Henry when it comes to Premier League strikers. As a proper No. 9, he’s the closest thing to Shearer. Like Shearer, he doesn’t get too many touches of the ball, but when he does, he knows where the back of the net is.

Haaland is already just 30 goals behind Drogba's tally, with the Côte d'Ivoire striker needing 254 appearances to net his 104 goals, while the Norwegian has almost as many goals as games played - 74 goals from 76 outings.

Haaland Touted to Become Premier League Legend

Keane praises Haaland's 'quality'

Keane further highlighted Haaland's 'quality' to maximise his opportunities to be able to find the back of the net, despite often receiving limited touches in some games, and touted him to become one of the 'very best' in Premier League history should he both continue on his stellar goalscoring form and win more titles.

Pep said it a few days ago – he touched the ball 18 times but might have seven or eight chances. That’s the quality that he has. At the rate that he’s going, with the goals he’s scoring and if he keeps winning league titles, he will be up there with the very best in the Premier League.

So far this season, the Man City striker has netted 11 times in just nine league outings, whilst averaging 19.4 touches per contest, 7.56 of which are in the attacking penalty area.

Alan Shearer vs. Erling Haaland - Premier League Statistics Statistic Shearer Haaland Appearances 441 76 Minutes Played 38,215 6,130 Goals 260 74 Assists 64 13 Goals Per 90 0.33 1.09 Shots on Target Per 90 1.54 1.88

Whilst he is a long way from knocking Shearer off of the top of the all-time goalscoring charts, needing another 186 goals, if Haaland remains at City for years to come, there is every chance that he could do so, with him averaging over a goal per 90 minutes - a figure over three-times greater than Shearer could amount in his 14 season-long league career.

Nonetheless, every time he steps out onto the pitch, Haaland is edging ever closer to legend status, with him already considered as one of the greatest strikers the league has ever seen, and it has only been two-and-a-half seasons.

Thus, it seems all but a matter of time before he cements himself as a true Premier League legend.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt, and FBREF.com - accurate as of 04/11/2024.