Aston Villa hero Jhon Duran has been praised by former Villans striker Robbie Keane after his superb start to the season has made him one of the Premier League's most coveted players - but the Irishman believes that the Colombian won't like the reputation of being a 'super sub' with first-team minutes being the end goal for the young striker.

Duran is behind Ollie Watkins in the pecking order at Villa Park, and with Morgan Rogers making a superb start to life in the West Midlands, Duran has become Villa's bench star for the past few weeks. That has gone extremely well for Unai Emery: with just 157 minutes of football coming via six substitute performances, Duran has four goals - three of which have turned out to be the winner - and that has put Villa in the European race once again. But Keane believes that whilst his form is impressive, Duran won't want to stick around if he doesn't earn first-team minutes.

Keane: Duran 'Won't Want Super Sub Tag' at Aston Villa

The striker has been utilised off the bench in all league games

Speaking on behalf of Betway the former Tottenham Hotspur striker stated that Emery will want at least one player who can have an impact off the bench.

Jhon Duran's Premier League statistics - Aston Villa squad ranking, 23/24 Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 23 14th Goals 5 6th Aerial Duels Per Game 0.9 =6th Shots Per Game 0.9 12th Match Rating 6.32 20th

And, whilst Duran may not prefer that role, it works for Villa at present. With Champions League games coming up, the former MLS striker will have plenty of chances to impress. He said:

"Jhon Duran looks a really good player. I don’t think he would like the reputation of a super sub – nobody does – but as a manager, you want your players to make an impact off the bench. He’s certainly doing that. "His time will come, but it’s going to be tough because he’s got Ollie Watkins in front of him, who’s scoring goals and is a very good player. "Aston Villa will play so many games now that they’re in the Champions League, so Duran will get his opportunity and he looks like a real handful."

Villa's Exciting Future Up Front

Rogers is another promising young player

Duran isn't the only exciting young forward at Villa Park. 22-year-old Rogers passed the eye-test during the first few weeks of the season and has now started to deliver in the output department, with two assists and one goal in his last two Premier League appearances.

Watkins is a late bloomer having not made it to the Premier League until his mid-20s. But as a forward who relies in part on physicality, the fact he'll turn 29 in December won't be lost on Villa. In Duran, the Birmingham outfit have a long-term successor, while Rogers offers plenty of longevity too.

If Duran and Rogers can develop an understanding of each others' games, Villa could have an incredibly talented and potent long-term attacking partnership.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Jhon Duran has averaged a goal every 39 minutes in the Premier League this season.

Related Leeds and Aston Villa Eyeing 17-Year-Old Bristol Rovers Starlet Leeds United are interested in signing Bristol Rovers winger Kofi Shaw.

Statistics courtesy of WhoScored. Correct as of 30-09-24.