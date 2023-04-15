Robbie Savage became one of the most outspoken pundits around after hanging up his boots in 2011.

The former Leicester City, Birmingham City and Blackburn Rovers midfielder will share his opinion on something regardless of whether it upsets people or not.

One player he was not afraid to criticise is John Terry. Savage suggested Chelsea should get rid of him after Jose Mourinho subbed him at half-time in a 3-0 loss to Manchester City in 2015.

“Terry will be 35 in December, and age is finally catching up with him. There is no shame in that," He wrote in his column for the Mirror.

“I believe it was a simple message to Terry that his time is nearly up, in the same way another Blues legend, Frank Lampard, was politely shown the door 15 months ago.”

“Terry has been a fantastic servant to Chelsea and is a winner. But when do you admit that, as a player, you can no longer do what you used to do?”

John Terry's brutal reply to Robbie Savage's criticism

Terry did not immediately reply to Savage's criticism. But he finally responded to the comments a few months later and he did not hold back.

“I’ve come under criticism, individually, from certain players and individuals, players I’ve looked up to and played alongside,” Terry said.

“I’ve taken that on the chin: Rio, Carra, Neville, the very best I’ve come up against in the game. I take that on the chin. When others speak, maybe I don’t take it on the chin.

“When players have not had a career, played at a really bad level throughout their career… Robbie Savage being one. He’s dug me out a couple of times.

“You take it as a footballer, as an individual. I’ll take it from the Rios, Carraghers and Neville. All day long. From others? Nah.”

Terry was recently named coach of Savage's former club, Leicester, following the appointment of Dean Smith.

The Foxes are currently 19th and in serious danger of relegation from the Premier League.

Savage has felt the need to bring up Terry's famous press conference once again following the move.

He wrote his in his column for the Mirror: "I have no axes to grind with Terry, and there are no hard feelings on my part. We are all entitled to our opinions in football – whether we have played 717 games for Chelsea or whether we captained four Premier League clubs.

"I hope he gets Leicester going, I hope he helps to galvanise a group who looked short of confidence and ideas against Bournemouth last weekend – and if he helps to save them from relegation, I'll be as happy as any supporter at the King Power.

"Above all, I hope the players will respond to his coaching – although I'm sure he would agree they are not playing at a “very bad level” but just in need of a little guidance.

As I have found out for myself in the past, words matter in football. It's a free country, we are allowed to express opinions, but, sometimes, words will come back to bite us.

"It's water under the bridge that Terry hammered me for playing at a certain level, but he now finds himself coaching players in the bottom three of the Premier League. I hope he can bring himself to work that down the league!

"So good luck, John – I can't sit here and pour scorn on everything you achieved as a player because your club career was up there with the very best. I really hope Dean, Craig and you keep Leicester in the Premier League."

Terry will be in the dugout when Leicester travel to Manchester City for their Premier League clash on Saturday afternoon.