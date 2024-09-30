Manchester United boss Erik ten Hag has had further pressure placed upon his shoulders after another loss as Red Devils boss on Sunday, with Tottenham Hotspur dismantling them 3-0 on home soil in the Premier League - and that has led former midfielder Robbie Savage to predict that the United bosses' time could be up after a string of dour performances.

Goals from Brennan Johnson, Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke downed Ten Hag's men with ease, helped by Bruno Fernandes' red card on the stroke of half-time after his tackle on James Maddison was deemed as 'serious foul play' by referee Chris Kavanagh. It's yet another low ebb for Ten Hag, who has endured 3-0 home losses twice in the Premier League already this season, and the United boss is walking on thin ice - with Savage predicting that the Dutchman's 'time is up' after yet another humiliation on the big stage.

Savage: Ten Hag's 'Time Might Be Up' at Man Utd

The Dutchman is sleepwalking to the exit door

Speaking on BBC Radio Five Live, Savage said that United have a huge decision to make this week in terms of Ten Hag's future - before predicting that the Dutchman's time 'may be up' as he stares down the barrel at the sack. The former Wales international stated:

"I think they've got to make a big decision this week. I think his time might be up."

And another former Premier League midfielder in Everton hero Leon Osman also gave his verdict on BBC Radio Five Live, stating that Ten Hag's men look 'well off the pace'. He added:

"Erik ten Hag has talked for a while that this team is in progress and they're building towards something, but he has now had two and a half years at the club. You feel like this team is his now. His team look well off the pace."

Ten Hag Could Suffer Further Ignominy Next Week

A tough away double-header could push him to the brink

Ten Hag's first season at United was by and large quite successful. He managed to guide the Red Devils into the Champions League relatively comfortably via a third-placed finish, won the League Cup after beating Newcastle United at Wembley, narrowly failed under the famous arch later that campaign with a tight 2-1 loss to rivals Manchester City and beat Barcelona in the Europa League before suffering a knockout exit to Sevilla.

Man Utd Statistics Tottenham 2 Shots on target 10 5 Shots off target 7 38 Possession (%) 62 5 Corners 3 16 Fouls 14 5/1 Cards (Yellow/Red) 3/0

But since then, and with momentum behind them, United have been terrible. An eighth-placed finish in the Premier League last season - their worst since the top-flight's rebranding in 1992 - was only savoured by an FA Cup revenge over City at Wembley, whilst their Champions League campaign went horribly as they finished bottom of a group that included the likes of Copenhagen and Galatasaray.

This season hasn't been much better, with just three wins in eight games, and one of those was a straight-forward home clash against Barnsley in the League Cup.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Manchester United have scored five Premier League goals - only Southampton have scored less this season.

Their Europa League journey looks to be getting tougher with an away trip to Porto in midweek, and that comes prior to another clash away from home against Aston Villa next weekend - which could be Ten Hag's final act if United are soundly beaten in Birmingham.

