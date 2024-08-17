Highlights Robbie Savage has predicted where every team will finish in the Premier League for the 2024/25 season.

Arsenal are expected to challenge Manchester City for the Premier League title.

Savage thinks that Liverpool will miss out on Champions League qualification under Arne Slot.

The summer break is over, pre-season has come to a close - the Premier League is back! Manchester United and Liverpool both managed to get wins under their belts in their opening fixtures of the 2024/25 season, with many other teams hoping to follow suit.

There is, however, still a huge degree of speculation over which teams will occupy every spot in nine months' time. Will Manchester City or Arsenal reign supreme at the top of the table? Will any of the newly promoted teams manage to avoid relegation back to the Championship? Who might claim a Champions League spot? All that is yet to be answered.

But that has not stopped pundits from nailing their colours to the mast and predicting where every team will finish when the term comes to a close. Following in the footsteps of Alan Shearer, Robbie Savage has become the latest analyst to predict where every Premier League team will finish after the 24/25 season. And the former Leicester City midfielder has made a few bold calls.

Robbie Savage's 2024/25 Premier League Predictions Position Team 1. Manchester City 2. Arsenal 3. Manchester United 4. Chelsea 5. Liverpool 6. Tottenham 7. West Ham 8. Aston Villa 9. Newcastle 10. Everton 11. Crystal Palace 12. Fulham 13. Brentford 14. Brighton 15. Nottingham Forest 16. Bournemouth 17. Wolverhampton Wanderers 18. Leicester City 19. Ipswich Town 20. Southampton

Manchester City to Retain the Title

Arsenal to push them close once again

Once again, Man City enter a Premier League season as the team to beat. Having lifted four titles in as many years, it will take a monumental effort to unseat them as champions. Arsenal expected to be the team to push them the hardest yet again, having come up short in the previous two years.

And for Savage, the Gunners will have to settle for a silver medal once again in 24/25. Pep Guardiola's juggernaut, in his eyes, simply has too much talent not to finish as the best in the country this term. Having Kevin De Bruyne, Rodri, and Erling Haaland at your disposal, three players who are among the best in their position in world football, always helps. And adding further depth in the form of Savinho means they are stacked across the pitch and on the bench.

Related 20 Best Footballers in the World (2024) We rank the best 20 footballers in the world right now - in order.

For Arsenal to have any chance of stopping City from winning five titles in a row, they will have to be 'near-perfect' simply to stand a chance, according to Savage. While he believes Riccardo Calafiori will be a valuable addition to the squad, Mikel Arteta's side are still missing an elite number nine. The north London outfit are eyeing a move for a forward, but time is running out for them to add a striker to the fold.

Liverpool to Miss Out on Top Four

Manchester United and Chelsea to qualify for Champions League

Liverpool might have got off to a winning start against Ipswich, but Savage doesn't believe that the Reds will make it into the top four in Arne Slot's first season. The main reason for their fifth-place prediction is down to a lack of new signings, which could seriously come back to bite them later in the term.

The other team who finished in the top four in 2023/24, Aston Villa, are also not predicted to qualify for the Champions League this term, with them dropping down to eighth and out of the European picture entirely. Instead, Savage has gone for Manchester United and Chelsea to finish third and fourth.

Both calls might come as a surprise to some. The Red Devils found themselves under immense pressure in 23/24 after a lacklustre season, while the Blues haven't impressed in pre-season during Enzo Maresca's first games at the club. Couple that with their bizarre recruitment, and any hopes of Champions League qualification look a long way off. Tottenham and West Ham are predicted to finish sixth and seventh in the Europa League and Conference League qualification places, with Newcastle dropping down to ninth.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Chelsea have signed 35 players since being bought by Todd Boehly and Clearlake Capital, spending over £1 billion in the transfer market since 2022.

All Newly Promoted Teams to be Relegated

Wolves to only just survive

At the other end of the table, Savage is predicting the season to end in heartbreak for fans of all three newly promoted teams. Southampton, Ipswich and Leicester have a huge challenge in front of them to avoid the drop, and for the 49-year-old, none of them have enough to survive.

History is against Southampton, as only four teams to have been promoted via the play-offs in the last 10 years have survived the following season. As for Ipswich, who were beaten by Liverpool in their first game of the season, there are doubts over whether they have enough in attack in order avoid relegation.

Savage makes the same point for his old club Leicester, with new manager Steve Cooper still seemingly relying on Jamie Vardy despite the veteran now 37-years-old. The Foxes have been given the best chance of surviving, though, and will hope that they have enough to push the teams predicted to finish above them.