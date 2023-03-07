Former Manchester United midfielder Robbie Savage has been made to eat his words after Liverpool thrashed United 7-0 in the Premier League.

Prior to the game, the majority of football fans could be forgiven for classing the Red Devils as favourites – especially given they won the Carabao Cup only last month.

But Erik ten Hag's side were humbled at Anfield as the Reds inflicted United's heaviest defeat since losing to Wolves by the same scoreline in 1931.

Consequently, a number of pundits have had their pre-match comments come back to haunt them, not least Gary Neville, who was teased by Graeme Souness after the game on Sky Sports.

Similarly, Savage had stressed in the build-up that he thought United were a bigger club than Liverpool and sports presenter Emma Jones did not let him forget it.

What did Savage say about Man United vs Liverpool?

Speaking on the Three Of The Best podcast, Jones asked Savage to explain whether Liverpool or Man United were the bigger team in 30 seconds

"What defines a bigger club?", Savage responded. "What I will say is Man United have more social media followers – we know how important that is in this day and age.

"That win in the Carabao Cup means that United now have 67 major trophies, compared to Liverpool's 66.

He added: "United have got the biggest average attendance and the thing is, I think United are the most watched on TV.

"If you're a top player, the best player in the world and both teams are playing at their pinnacle – who would you sign for? I think there's no question about it - the best player in the world would sign for Man United."

VIDEO: Robbie Savage reveals why he thinks Man United are bigger than Liverpool

Jones' brutal response to Savage

Following United's crushing defeat at Anfield, Jones decided to tease her colleague and reminded Savage of his pre-match comments.

"What was that @RobbieSavage8?", she tweeted.

Savage has yet to respond to Jones' remark and it's easy to see why – there's no coming back from that one.

Ten Hag slams United's performance

After the match, ten Hag was honest with his verdict – criticising his team for their dismal showing.

"We didn't stick to the plan, we lost our heads. We didn't do our jobs. We didn't track back and it was really unprofessional," he said.

"We have seen in the past we can bounce back. After Brentford, after Manchester City. This is definitely a strong setback and is unacceptable.

"We let the fans down and I'm really disappointed and angry about it.

"It is a reality check... It's a strong message [that] we get."