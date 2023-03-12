Charlie Savage is the son of Robbie Savage, the former Premier League midfielder turned pundit.

Like his father, he began his career in the Manchester United academy. Robbie never played for the first team, however, but Charlie has made his debut, coming on as a replacement for Juan Mata in the Champions League back in December 2021.

He has not played for the first team since, so when Duncan Ferguson, the new manager of Forest Green Rovers, approached Manchester United regarding his availability, Savage was happy to accept the loan opportunity.

Charlie Savage's loan move away from Old Trafford

Savage hit the ground running for the League One outfit and was promptly named the club’s Player of the Month for January, having played just three games for them.

Despite Savage’s promising start, Forest Green are in dire trouble.

They are rooted to the bottom of the League One table and 12 points from safety with just 10 games remaining, and the club will be preparing themselves for an immediate return to League Two.

Ever since Forest Green won the League Two title at the end of last season, things have gone downhill, beginning with manager Rob Edwards leaving for Championship side Watford before the start of the season. New manager Ian Burchnall was sacked in January, with Duncan Ferguson coming in to replace him.

Ferguson has been unable to stop the rot, however, with Forest Green last registering a league win on 10th December, a 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town, and are now on a run of 15 league games without a win.

On Saturday, it appeared the long winless run might be coming to an end when Charlie Savage scored his first goal for Forest Green early in their home game against Bristol Rovers. His father was working on BT Sport Score, and was close to tears as he celebrated his son’s first senior goal. It was a touching moment to see a father enjoying his son’s success.

Video: Robbie Savage's live reaction to son scoring

The goal ultimately did not lead to victory, though, as Bristol Rovers hit back with two quick goals before the half hour mark, and John Marquis sealed the victory with the third goal just after the hour mark.

The 3-1 victory leaves Rovers 12 points above the relegation zone, but with too much work to do for a play-off push.

Forest Green’s chances of survival are fast diminishing, but for Charlie Savage, each game offers an opportunity to develop as a player.

His dad will be hoping for more goals before he returns to Old Trafford.