Ange Postecoglou has already endeared himself to the Tottenham Hotspur faithful – so much so, in fact, that he's got hit popstars singing songs about him.

The 58-year-old, who joined Spurs this summer, is unbeaten so far in the Premier League and has got the north London club playing the type of free-flowing, attacking football that fans have craved for some time.

After drawing their opener against Brentford, Tottenham produced a brilliant performance to beat Manchester United 2-0 the following week. And on Saturday, Postecoglou's team were mightily impressive again – defeating Bournemouth 2-0, thanks to goals from James Maddison and Dejan Kulusevski.

It's taken just a handful of games for the former Celtic boss to get Spurs fans on his side, which speaks volumes about the fine job he's done so far. Indeed, supporters are so happy with their new manager right now that they've even come up with a catchy song about the Greek-Australian head coach, to the tune of Robbie Williams' hit song 'Angels'.

The ex-Take That star has even given the new cover his own seal of approval and has taken to social media to share a video of himself singing it.

Unless you've been living under a rock, we're sure you'll be fully aware of the lyrics to 'Angels' – after all, it's one of the most iconic songs in UK history. However, let us run you through the new lyrics to the pop classic, featuring plenty of love for Postecoglou, as well as references to former Spurs managers.

"And through it all.. we're playing the way we want to... big Ange Postecoglou... whether I'm right or wrong," sings Williams.

"You can keep your [Mauricio] Pochettino, [Antonio] Conte and [Jose] Mourinho, and even Christian Gross. Cos everywhere we go … I’m loving Big Ange instead.”

Understandably, the video has been shared widely online and Tottenham fans are absolutely loving it. We're yet to hear what Postecoglou makes of it, though. The 58-year-old had his name chanted prior to the Brentford game but admitted he doesn't feel like he's deserving of such respect just yet.

"It means a lot but I'm not comfortable with it," he said. "You love what it means. For the most part, it's blind faith. I haven't earned it yet. Hopefully, when the day comes that we deliver something, it will mean even more. I'm not dismissive of it and I'm very appreciative of it but it reminds me of the responsibility that I have to repay that faith."

VIDEO: Robbie Williams sings 'Angels' cover

Is Robbie Williams a Tottenham fan?

You'd be forgiven for thinking Williams is a Spurs fan after hearing his brilliant cover of Angels. But it turns out, he's actually a big Port Vale supporter.

His father was the Licensee at Port Vale's social club and Williams' love for the club developed from there. He is now a major shareholder in the club, having bought £240,000 of the £250,000 worth of available shares in February 2006.

"Although I can't be at the Vale often, my investment is just to say that my heart is still there and I'm a huge supporter. I'm really excited about what we may be able to do with the club in the future," he said at the time.