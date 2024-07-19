Highlights Robert Helenius has been banned from the sport of boxing for two years following a failed drugs test.

The Finnish heavyweight has recently shared the ring with juggernauts of the sport in Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder.

Helenius has previously been heavily critical of boxers failing drug tests, in particular Dillian Whyte.

Finnish heavyweight boxer, Robert Helenius, has been hit with a ban from the sport of boxing for two years following a failed drugs test. Helenius, 40, fought Anthony Joshua in August of last year at the O2 Arena in London as a last-minute replacement for Dillian White. Now, the former WBA Gold heavyweight champion has tested positive for the exact same substance which undefeated British welterweight, Conor Benn, tested positive for back in March 2023.

Robert Helenius, once an opponent of heavyweight boxing stars such as Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, Dillian Whyte, and Derek Chisora, has been banned from boxing for two years following a positive drugs test where he tested positive for clomifene.

Helenius, 40, has tested positive for the same substance which saw undefeated British welterweight, Conor Benn, banned and the 6ft 7 heavyweight has given the exact same excuse as Benn when questioned, claiming contaminated eggs and meat were the result of the positive drugs test.

The following statement was given by UKAD:

“However, following a request by UKAD, Mr Helenius was unable to provide any evidence that the eggs and chicken meat he had consumed in advance of the bout originated from hens that had been administered clomifene. Mr Helenius was therefore unable to identify the source of clomifene in his sample and therefore unable to reduce the applicable period of ineligibility of two years.”

Robert Helenius Reacts to Boxing Ban

Following the announcement of the failed drugs test, Helenius issued a statement denying that he had cheated and that he will attempt to clear his name.

"I want to say something very clear in my own words right now with absolutely no exception. I did not use any performance enhancement now or ever. I have been tested my entire career. I was just told that I tested positive for the presence of a non-steroid substance in my system and I wanted to send an immediate direct message to Joshua and boxing fans that I didn’t cheat and never would. I will volunteer to work with VADA and the BBBofC to do whatever it takes to clear my name."

The Finnish heavyweight will now serve a ban from the sport of boxing of two years, and given his age and recent brutal KO defeats to Joshua and Wilder, this failed drugs test could put a nail in the coffin to the career of Helenius.

Helenius' Scathing Response to Dillian Whyte's Failed Drug Tests

Helenius claimed he "would be lynched" in his home country of Finland if caught cheating

Interestingly, prior to his fight against Anthony Joshua, Robert Helenius was incredibly critical of Dillian Whyte, the man he replaced to face Joshua last year following his failed drugs test which led to his withdrawal from the bout. When asked about Whyte's withdrawal at the pre-fight media day, Helenius was questioned about doping in British boxing and claimed that in his home country of Finland, he "would be lynched" if ever caught cheating.

“In Finland, if I would be caught I would be lynched for my whole life. Two-year ban minimum. I would never get a licence again. If I would do that I would never be able to box in Finland anymore. It feels like I’m at a disadvantage, I don’t have the luxury of doing it. They come to my home, they take my blood, they come to my work and everything. It’s not fair.”

These comments from Helenius are interesting looking back as he now faces a two-year ban from the sport, the same suspension length he predicted he would get if caught cheating just over a year ago.