New England Patriots chairman and CEO, Robert Kraft, has waived the organization's rigid four-year waiting period to induct his former quarterback into the team's Hall of Fame.

The induction of former Patriots quarterback Tom Brady will occur on Wednesday, June 12, and the GOAT will simultaneously be having his signature #12 jersey retired as well. June 12 was chosen specifically because that is the jersey number that Brady wore during his NFL career.

Brady, along with former head coach, Bill Belichick, were the two leaders of the greatest dynasty in the history of American sports. During the Brady-Belichick era, the Patriots won six Super Bowls, which is tied with the Pittsburgh Steelers for the most titles in league history.

It is only right that Kraft is waiving the waiting period to induct Brady in as soon as possible. Brady is arguably the greatest football player to ever play the game, and is being treated as such by his former team owner.

Brady and Kraft Have Always Had a Great Relationship

The friendship between the two is strong to this day

Throughout the Brady-Belichick dynasty, Kraft and Brady have had a terrific relationship, and that holds true to this day. Brady was already welcomed back to Gilette Stadium during the 2023 season opener, when the Patriots hosted the Philadelphia Eagles. Kraft announced to the fans that he wanted to give Patriots fans the opportunity to properly thank Brady for his services to the franchise.

When Tom Brady announced his retirement after 23 NFL seasons, there was only one place I wanted him to be on opening day – right here at Gillette Stadium, with 65,000 of his closest friends. Patriots fans didn't get an opportunity to appropriately thank Tom when he left. I wanted to give them that opportunity.

Kraft continues to promulgate his appreciation for Brady, and wants to make it a point to the fanbase and the rest of the league. Brady and Kraft recently appeared together on Netflix during the famous "Tom Brady Roast", where the two had a lot of laughs and put on a show for the fans and the audience.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Tom Brady won 35 playoff games over the course of his long NFL career. To put that into context, his 35 playoff wins are more than the total of playoff games in which 13 entire NFL franchises have participated throughout the history of the league.

The outstanding relationship between Kraft and Brady will most likely continue to grow in the future. Brady is set to join Kevin Burkhardt in the booth as the lead broadcasting crew for Fox, as he will be working as an analyst during games in 2024.

