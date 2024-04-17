Highlights Bill Belichick had success with the New England Patriots but struggled as a talent evaluator.

Teams are moving away from models where coaches have operational power.

Belichick didn't land a coaching job despite his willingness and may have better luck in 2025.

The marriage between Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots was one of the most successful in sports history, but it ended in divorce following the 2023 season. And as with many divorces, there was ugliness at the end. According to ESPN's Don Van Natta Jr., Seth Wickersham, and Jeremy Fowler, Patriots' owner Robert Kraft warned Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur Blank against hiring his long-time coach. The reporters wrote:

Kraft delivered a stark assessment of Belichick's character, according to a source who spoke to two people: a close Kraft friend and a longtime Belichick confidant. The source quoted the Belichick source as saying, 'Robert called Arthur to warn him not to trust Bill.'

It was surprising to see Belichick's time with the Patriots come to an end, and it was equally surprising to see him not land a coaching job this offseason despite his willingness to interview. He went farthest down the road with the Falcons, conducting two interviews before the team hired Raheem Morris.

Belichick Had Tremendous Success on the Field For New England

He didn't perform as well as a talent evaluator

Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

Belichick had remarkable success with the Patriots, which led to more responsibility as an executive in the organization. However, the coach's skill as a talent evaluator wasn't as strong as his skills as a coach, and the team had difficulties building depth after Tom Brady's departure.

Patriots' Record With Belichick in Last 10 Years Year Record 2023 4-13 2022 8-9 2021 10-7 2020 7-9 2019 12-4 2018 11-5 2017 13-3 2016 14-2 2015 12-4 2014 12-4

Belichick had a significant say in operations in New England, but many teams are moving away from that kind of model. In their piece, the ESPN reporters noted that the coach was willing to ask for less power regarding personnel, but that still wasn't good enough to get him hired.

When Belichick hit the market, he was expected to be interested in taking the Los Angeles Chargers job. The Chargers boast a talented roster and a franchise quarterback in Justin Herbert. Los Angeles, though, made Jim Harbaugh their first choice and got their man.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: Bill Belichcik is the only head coach in NFL history with seven seasons of 13 or more wins.

Several head coaching jobs were available at the end of this season, and next season should be similar. If Belichick still wants to coach, he may have a better opportunity in the 2025 hiring cycle, especially if he doesn't ask for executive power.

