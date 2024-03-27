Highlights New England Patriots' owner Robert Kraft is open to selecting a top-tier young QB in the draft.

The Patriots may draft one of the top QB prospects with the No. 3 pick.

A lack of offensive support and weapons could hinder QB development.

The New England Patriots currently hold the third overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft. With lots of holes on their roster, there are naturally a variety of different ways the team can go with this pick. Robert Kraft, the Patriots' owner, obviously will have some say as to what the Pats do with their pick. He spoke on Tuesday about some of his opinions on what moves the team should make.

We're gonna be open to whatever can come our way. In the end, I'll let the team make the decision what they think is best. One way or another, I'd like to see us get a top-rate, young quarterback.

Kraft does a solid job here of affirming his personal stance, yet also making the point that he will let the team make the decision, and that they're open to all options. Kraft made it clear that all voices in New England's front office will be heard, and that the way in which the organization is handling these decisions will be different from how it was under Bill Belichick:

We were in an environment previously where everything really funneled to the top, and maybe some of the young people that have worked real hard didn't get a chance to have their positions heard or maybe didn't speak up as much. I've encouraged them to be collaborative, and I think the combination of Jerod and (director of player personnel) Matt (Groh) and together with Eliot, I'm actually excited (with) what I've seen.

That group will have some rather important, franchise-altering decisions to make. The Patriots hold a lot of power with the third pick, and can either choose the player they think will help lead their rebuilding process, or trade the pick for a boatload of assets.

With this pick, New England is guaranteed a chance to select one of the top quarterbacks in the draft. Robert Kraft's comments give a hint that the franchise might be leaning in that direction.

Related Trading Out of No.3 Draft Slot Could Be in Patriots Best Interest New England's many needs could lead them to move back, accumulate more draft capital, and nab a second-tier QB prospect in April.

Potential Quarterback Options in the Draft

Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and J.J. McCarthy are all on the table at No. 3

Credit: Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports

It's beginning to feel like a forgone conclusion that the Chicago Bears will be selecting Caleb Williams with the first pick. It feels likely that the Washington Commanders will take a quarterback as well with the second pick. That leaves two of either Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, or J.J. McCarthy on the table with the third pick.

All three of these would be viable fits for the Patriots' offense, and would give them something to build on going forward. Each of these quarterbacks are play-makers, and could lead the offense in various ways. Unfortunately, while New England has a strong defense, there isn't much help elsewhere on the offense.

A lack of fortitude on the offensive line, as well as limited talent in skill positions will make it hard on any of the quarterbacks they could potentially draft.

GIVEMESPORT's Top QB Prospects Player School GMS Overall Prospect Ranking Caleb Williams USC No. 2 Drake Maye UNC No. 8 Jayden Daniels LSU No. 9 Michael Penix Jr. Washington No. 32 Bo Nix Oregon No. 44 J.J. McCarthy Michigan No. 64

There's an argument to be made that the team shouldn't draft a quarterback until they have a decent supporting cast around him. That may be a double-edged sword, though. You can add players in skill positions in the draft, but it's harder to convince free agents to sign with you when there currently isn't a viable option at quarterback on the roster. Kraft realizes that.

Pressure on the Patriots

Both external and internal factors hurt the Patriots as they find themselves in an unfamiliar position

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The Patriots haven't drafted this high since Kraft began owning the team. They also face an interesting obstacle in contract negotiations regarding taxes. Kraft gave this in response to a question regarding the Patriots missing out on Calvin Ridley:

There was one outstanding receiver that unfortunately we couldn't close. It was not because of finance. He made clear his girlfriend wanted to be in the South, and we had a situation where the taxes were, like, almost 10 percent higher, and we offered and were willing to keep going at that premium, but he didn't want to be in the Northeast. Part of it might be the quarterback situation as well.

Ridley signed in Tennessee, where there is no state income tax. Kraft mentions that the Patriots recognized that, and even offered more money to make up for the taxes. That wasn't enough for Ridley, who signed a four-year, $92 million contract with the Titans.

Kraft mentions something very interesting at the end, saying that they might have lost out on Ridley since there isn't a current plan at quarterback. With this in mind, being denied a top talent might put a bit more pressure on New England to draft a quarterback with their first round pick.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Missing out on Calvin Ridley is going to sting for New England. The Patriots' top receiver, Demario Douglas, had just 561 yards in 2023, by far the lowest total for a team's leading receiver in the NFL last year.

At the end of the day, Kraft knows this is a situation that is very new for this organization. The Patriots aren't used to 4-13 seasons, and they aren't used to having to undergo a rebuild. The glory days are gone in New England, but if the Patriots make the right decision with their draft pick, they could come back sooner rather than later.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.