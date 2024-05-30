Highlights Xavi's departure from Barcelona was due to clashes with the club's hierarchy over transfers, including the future of Robert Lewandowski.

The Spaniard was sacked at the end of the 2023/24 season and replaced by former Germany and Bayern Munich manager, Hansi Flick.

Xavi didn't want the club to make Joao Felix and Joao Cancelo's loans permanent and also wanted to axe a January signing.

The reasons behind Xavi's departure from Barcelona have been revealed as the Spaniard reportedly clashed with the hierarchy at the club over potential transfer business and the future of star striker Robert Lewandowski. The club icon was sacked and replaced by former Germany and Bayern Munich boss, Hansi Flick.

There had been several changes in his future plans throughout the 2023/24 season, as Xavi initially announced he would be departing at the end of the campaign before performing a dramatic U-turn and deciding to stay. However, clashes with the club's board appear to have been the star that broke the camel's back as the decision was taken out of his hands.

Following losing their La Liga crown to arch-rivals Real Madrid, the club have decided to go in a different direction with Flick at the helm. Finishing second in the Spanish top flight doesn't appear to have been the reason behind Xavi's dismissal, however.

Xavi Clashed With Barcelona Over Transfers

Robert Lewandowski's future proved to be a sticking point

Per SPORT, Xavi wanted to axe several senior members of the playing staff at Camp Nou ahead of the 2024/25 season. The biggest star to find his name on the list of players unwanted by the manager was Lewandowski. The Polish forward is 35 years old now, and it's thought that the Spaniard wanted a younger forward with more energy.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robert Lewandowski (22) scored more than twice as many goals as any other Barcelona player in the 2023/24 season.

A hungry forward with many years in front of them was desired by Xavi and his coaching staff, as well as someone who could get involved in the build-up more than the Polish striker. This is said to be one of the main catalysts behind his demise at the Catalonian club, along with comments he made publicly about the number of changes needed for the squad to compete at the top level.

Lewandowski wasn't the only player in danger of being moved on if the 44-year-old remained in the dugout. The manager looked to be in favour of a major overhaul of the squad to try and bridge the gap to Real Madrid and other elite European sides.

Barcelona Stars Were in Danger of Being Sold

A January signing was expected to move on

According to ESPN, Xavi was hoping to move several senior players on during the summer. Youngster Vitor Roque - who joined the club in January - was one of the names the Spanish boss wanted out of the club if he remained in his position.

Joao Cancelo and Joao Felix spent the season on loan at Camp Nou, but Xavi wasn't said to be thrilled at the idea of extending the Portuguese duo's stays at the club. Both men will return to Man City and Atletico Madrid respectively, although a move back to Barcelona is still possible with Flick now in charge.

Jorge Mendes - the agent of the two loanees - and Lewandowski's representative, Pini Zahavi, are both said to have enormous influence at the Catalan club. This means expressing a desire to dispense of these players may not have done the Barcelona boss many favours.