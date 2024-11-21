Key Takeaways Manchester United played host to some of the greatest strikers of all time.

In 2012, the club signed Robin van Persie to help them with the Premier League, but nearly signed another name instead.

The legendary figure explained why a move to Old Trafford didn't come off.

The Theatre of Dreams has been the home to some of the most legendary strikers in football history. Throughout the glory years, whether it be the Busby Babes era or during Sir Alex Ferguson's legendary reign, you could always count on Manchester United having some of the best frontmen in the business on their books.

Denis Law, Mark Hughes, Eric Cantona, Andy Cole, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Wayne Rooney. The list goes on. Even some of the biggest football clubs in the world would be jealous of such a lineage. And yet, with all that talent, it could've got even better if a certain Robert Lewandowski had completed a move to Old Trafford.

Despite starting as a defender, Lewandowski would go on to become one of the most lethal goalscorers in modern history. Plying his trade in Germany for most of his best years, the commanding Polish international had everything to excel in the Premier League, becoming arguably the best striker in the world during his heyday. But as he enters the twilight of his career, it seems as though fans will never find out. And the man himself even explained why a proposed move never materialised, despite him agreeing to it.

Lewandowski Explains Why He Never Joined United

The striker sat down with a former Red Devil to detail what happened

Speaking to former United defender Rio Ferdinand during an episode of the Englishman's podcast, Lewandowski revealed that he agreed to make the move to the North West in 2012, much to the host's astonishment. When pressed on why it never happened, the 36-year-old matter-of-factly stated:

"Ask the club. No, I remember also the conversation with the President of Dortmund. He said to me that they need me and that they're not going to sell me to Manchester United because I'm so for them. I was playing for Dortmund. I was happy. But, Manchester United and the prime of Manchester United."

Ferguson would manage to secure the signature of another Dortmund player that summer, with the man in question being Shinji Kagawa. The Japanese star had flourished under Jurgen Klopp in Germany and became part of the last Red Devils squad to win the Premier League. Despite showing glimpses of promise under Sir Alex, his departure led to a spell of inconsistency for the creative midfielder, who eventually returned to Germany in 2014.

As for who United would go on to sign as their new number nine? That would be Robin van Persie. The Dutchman turned down potential moves to Juventus and crosstown rivals Manchester City to join from Arsenal. His goals were vital to his new club's charge for their 20th domestic league title, but once Ferguson left, the prolific finisher declined and moved to Fenerbahce by 2015.

While Lewandowski's potential arrival could be viewed as a ‘what might have been,’ the tales of both Kagawa and Van Persie might serve as a precursor to how his career could have unfolded. Or perhaps the opposite could have happened, and the Pole might have been instrumental in leading the English giants into a new era of success.

Related Top 10 Goalscorers in Football History (Ranked) Football has produced some of the best athletes the world has ever seen over the years, but who have been the most prolific in front of the net?

Lewandowski's Career After Failed United Move

The striker has broken several records in the Bundesliga

Despite missing out on his life-changing move to England, it wouldn't take long for Robert Lewandowski to outgrow the Yellow Wall of Borussia Dortmund. In 2014, he joined Bayern Munich on a free transfer, where he would claim numerous collective and individual honours. He would become the second-highest scorer in Bundesliga history, falling just short of Gerd Muller’s 365 goals which he would likely have beaten had he seen out the rest of his career there.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Robert Lewandowski holds the record for the most Bundesliga goals in a single season, scoring 41 in the 2020/21 campaign.

Lewandowski’s peak came in the 2019-20 season when he led Bayern to a historic treble, winning the Bundesliga, DFB-Pokal, and UEFA Champions League. He scored 55 goals across all competitions, cementing his status as one of the best strikers in the world. That year, he was awarded FIFA’s Best Men’s Player award, narrowly missing out on the Ballon d’Or, which was controversially canceled due to the pandemic.

In 2022, Lewandowski sought a new challenge, signing with Barcelona. At Camp Nou, he seamlessly adapted to La Liga, leading Barca’s attack and helping them reclaim the La Liga title 2023. While he is certainly heading towards the back end of his career, he is continuing to score goals at an alarming rate and appears rejuvenated under new manager Hansi Flick - the man he lifted the Champions League with while at Bayern.

2:41 Related The Golden Foot: The Award so Tough to Win That Lionel Messi Still Hasn't Won Lionel Messi has won practically everything there is to win in football... but the Golden Foot award continues to allude him

All statistics courtesy of the Bundesliga - accurate as of 21/11/2024