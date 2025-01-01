Robert Lewandowski is one of the greatest finishers in football history. The Poland and Barcelona striker has 591 goals in 795 club games, not to mention his 84 goals for Poland in 156 caps. Lewandowski has seen football over 17 years, playing against the good and the great during his long and successful career. He singles out one stadium for a place he loves to play at.

That stadium is Hampden Park in Glasgow. Lewandowski has played there twice and enjoyed both occasions. He was particularly pleased having scored there in Poland's 3-2 win in the Nations League in 2024, saying:

“I feel really good here in this stadium because the atmosphere is really amazing. Even before the game, you feel that the stadium is full and that the fans support us, the pitch was really great. I really love to play here because I feel very, very strong on the pitch. It's always nice to score one goal and to win the game. To do that here is something special."

Lewandowski's most recent goal at Hampden came from the penalty spot. After a fairly long delay, the striker composed himself before drilling the ball in the corner. Lewandowski is considered one of the best penalty-takers in football history. His success rate from the spot is slightly better than Harry Kane and Erling Haaland.

His previous appearance at Hampden Park came in 2015 during a qualifier for Euro 2016. In a highly charged game, the Pole scored twice. His second goal came deep in injury time to earn Poland a 2-2 draw. At the Euros, Poland lost on penalties in the quarter-finals to Portugal, the eventual winners.

Hampden Park – a favourite of Sir Alex Ferguson – has long been the home of Scottish football. It is a stadium steeped in history, having been built in 1903. In 1908, it is estimated more than 120,000 packed the terraces to see Scotland face England. It was also the venue for Celtic's European Cup semi-final win over Leeds in 1970. That day, it is believed 136,000 were in attendance. One can only imagine what an atmosphere there would have been at the ground that day with so many people present.

With more than 100 goals in the competition, Lewandowski is one of the all-time highest scorers in the Champions League. At present, only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo have more goals in the competition than the Pole. Despite his status at one of the world's most glamorous clubs, Lewandowski remains passionate about playing for his country.

He is by far and away Poland's most capped and highly-rated player. Having played at so many stadiums during his career, it is testament to Hampden Park that he should single the stadium out as a special place. Even more so when you consider that the home ground of his last three clubs have been the Nou Camp, the Allianz Arena and Signal Iduna Park, three of the best stadiums and best atmospheres found anywhere in the world of football.

All stats courtesy of Transfermarkt correct as of 28/12/24.